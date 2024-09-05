It's gonna be an action-packed week for Auburn commits. One future Tigers plays Thursday night, while the rest of Auburn's commits will play Friday. With plenty of top talent matchups across the board, including one game with two Auburn commits head-to-head, it's sure to be another exciting week of Friday night lights. Let's check in on the game information for each Auburn commit, with three on bye weeks.



Tai Buster will play Thursday night. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Brown (1-0) @ Northwest Carrabus (0-1) Date: Thursday, Sept. 5 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Trojan Stadium — Concord, N.C. Fresh off a bye week, Auburn offensive line commit Tai Buster and Brown travel to Northwest Carrabus, seeking their second win of the season in a Thursday night contest. Northwest Carrabus lost in a one-possession game in its opener, so the Trojans will be looking for the win column for the first time this season.

McKenzie (2-0) @ Elba (1-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Elba, Ala. Elba suffered its first loss of the season last week against 3A Glenwood, so it will be looking to get back on track when it hosts McKenzie. The two schools are meeting for the third consecutive season and Elba has never lost. Alvin Henderson had over 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the game last season, so look for him to have a big night.

Southside (1-1) @ Thomasville (2-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 6:45 p.m. CST Location: Anderson Field — Thomasville, Ala. Thomasville reached 10 wins last year and has started off 2-0 this season, as it welcomes in Auburn commit Derick Smith and Southside Selma for its week three matchup. Southside is coming off a big loss to Selma, hoping to get back on track against a team it hasn't faced since 2021.

Athens (2-0) @ Cullman (1-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Woodard Stadium — Cullman, Ala. It's the first region game of the year for Spencer Dowland and Athens, as the Golden Eagles travel to Cullman with hopes to remain undefeated. Athens leads the overall series against the Bearcats 34-25-1.

Langston Hughes (2-0) @ Douglas County (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Douglasville, Ga. Langston Hughes had a bye week last week and Tavaris Dice's team may need it to get ready for an early-season showdown. They'll travel to face Douglas County, which has plenty of high-end talent on its roster, especially in the 2026 class. Quarterback DJ Bourdeaux throws to guys like Devin Carter and Aaron Gregory, while future five star Jordan Carter headlines the defense. It will be a tough test for Dice and top Auburn tight end target Xavier Tiller.

Charles Page (0-0) @ Bixby (0-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Bixby, Ok. Following its trip to powerhouse Owasso last week, Broderick Shull and Bixby play at home for the first time Friday. They'll face Charles Page, who opens their season against the Spartans.

Opelika (2-0) @ Auburn (2-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. There's a big one on tap for Lee County Friday, as Opelika travels to face Auburn in a rivalry region game. Malik Autry will look to wreak havoc in the Auburn backfield, as both teams will fight to stay perfect on the season. A win would even up the all-time series for Opelika, which hopes to avenge its one-point loss last year.

Parker (2-0) @ Gardendale (1-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Driver Stadium — Gardendale, Ala. Parker starts off region play on the road, traveling to face Gardendale and looking to start 3-0 for the third time in the last four seasons. The Thundering Herd have yet to give up more than 16 points in a game and defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford is one of the reasons why Parker's defense is so tough for opposing offenses. Crawford had nine tackles and four sacks in this matchup last season, so keep an eye out for a potential big performance.

Saraland (2-0) @ Gulf Shores (0-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium — Gulf Shores, Ala. Two Auburn commits go head-to-head this week, as Antonio Coleman and Saraland travel to face Jamichael Garrett and Gulf Shores. Saraland was the runner up for Class 6A last season and is off to a 2-0 start, while things have been tough for Gulf Shores. Following a state title in the Class 4A category, the Dolphins have yet to find a win this season and it won't get any easier facing Coleman, Texas quarterback commit KJ Lacey and Ole Miss receiver commit Dillon Alfred.

Thompson (1-1) @ Tuscaloosa County (0-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Field — Northport, Ala. Once again, the trio of commits out of Thompson — Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire — hit the road for their game this week. Playing in Nashville last week, they'll take to Tuscaloosa County and face the winless Wildcats. Thompson dominated them last season, winning 39-0 in a game where Fegans had two interceptions.

Saint Ignatius College Prep (0-0) @ Fenwick (1-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Triton College — Oak Park, Illi. Following its shutout win last week, Fenwick and Auburn's latest commit Nathaniel Marshall look to keep the momentum rolling when it hosts Saint Ignatius College Prep Friday. It's the season opener for Saint Ignatius, which is based out of Chicago.

Highland Home (2-0) @ Barbour County (0-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Barbour County Stadium — Clayton, Ala. With an extra day of rest after playing on Thursday of last week, Jakaleb Faulk and Highland Home hit the road to face Barbour County. The Flying Squadron have faced the Jaguars a total of six times, winning all six contests. Barbour County lost big to Notasugla last week, so Highland Home should be heavily favored in this matchup.

St. Frances (2-0) @ Orange Lutheran (2-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 9 p.m. CST Location: Orange Coast College — Costa Mesa, Calif. It's a cross-country trip for three of Auburn's commits, as Bryce Deas, Blake Woodby and Wayne Henry all head to the west coast as St. Frances takes on Orange Lutheran. There are several players on Orange Lutheran that draw attention, such as Nebraska quarterback commit TJ Lateef, outside linebacker Talanoa Ili and offensive lineman Samuelu Utu.

Buford (1-1) @ Roswell (2-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Ray Manus Stadium — Roswell, Ga. Buford is coming off a bye week as cornerback Devin Williams still remains without a snap played. The Auburn commit is hoping to return from injury soon, but an exact game still remains unseen.

Crestview (2-0) @ Choctawhatchee (2-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Joe Etheridge Stadium — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Two games in and Choctawhatchee has two victories, with Dante Core being the Auburn commit on the Indians' roster. They'll host their first home game this Friday, as the defense continues to dominate opponents, allowing just one score through two games. Crestview tends to use the run game more than the passing game, so it may be a quiet night for Core.

Blackman (1-2) @ Ravenwood (2-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Raptor Stadium — Brentwood, Tenn. Ravenwood is off to a hot start, taking down a powerhouse to open the season and following it up with a shutout victory to make the Raptors 2-0. Donovan Starr will finally get to play in front of a home crowd this week, as Ravenwood hosts Blackman.

Enterprise (2-0) @ Dothan (2-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Rip Hewes Stadium — Dothan, Ala. Both teams head into this region matchup 2-0, as Dothan hosts Auburn commit Eric Winters and Enterprise. Dothan won last year's contest by a touchdown, but Enterprise's defense has been tough for opponents this year. Through two games, the Wildcats have given up just 13 total points.

American Heritage (1-1) @ Chaminade Madonna (0-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Vince Zappone Field — Hollywood, Fla. It's been a tough start to the season for Denairius Gray and Chaminade Madonna, which have lost more games in two weeks this year than it had in the previous two seasons. They'll look to get on the right track hosting American Heritage Friday, but it doesn't get any easier facing a loaded American Heritage team. The Patriots are led on offense by Texas quarterback commit Dia Bell, running back Byron Louis, Miami wide receiver commit Malachi Toney and wide receiver Brandon Bennett. They also have Rivals250 safety and Florida State commit Gregory Thomas on defense.

North Cobb (3-0) @ Cass (2-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Cass Stadium — White, Ga. Two big-time offensive linemen highlight this matchup between two unbeaten teams in Georgia. Auburn commit Kail Ellis is the center for Cass, which will face North Cobb and Auburn target Brandon Anderson, who was offered and visited Auburn in the summer. North Cobb will be the biggest test thus far for Cass, as the Colonels look to stay perfect.

Hillcrest (2-0) @ Cottage Hill Christian (0-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 6 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Kingdom Stadium — Mobile, Ala. One team enters without a win, another enters without a loss. Shadarius Toodle is hoping to help lead Cottage Hill to its first win of the season Friday when it hosts Hillcrest. Both of Hillcrest's wins have been close, winning by an average margin of 2.5 points, but that wasn't the case in this matchup last season. Cottage Hill lost big last year to the Jaguars, by a score of 54-7, and have only won once in eight tries. We'll see if Toodle and company can get it done this week.