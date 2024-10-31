Auburn commits in action: Week 11

November is one day away. It means that high school playoffs are right around the corner, and while several Auburn commits have this week off as the brackets are finalized, there are still some future Tigers in action. Jacobe Ward kicks things off Thursday night, while the rest play Friday. Plus, there's one game that features two Auburn commits going against each other this week. Here's where to find all the Auburn commits in action this week.

Jacobe Ward plays Thursday night for Benedictine. (Photo by Caleb Jones)

New Hampstead (3-5) @ Benedictine (4-4) Date: Thursday, Oct. 31 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Savannah, Ga. It's the regular-season finale for Benedictine, which is looking to finish with a winning record. Jacobe Ward will be in action for the Cadets, which are hosting New Hampstead on Halloween. The two schools have played three years in a row, with all three contests going in favor of Benedictine.

George County (6-3) @ Picayune (7-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Picayune Maroon Tide Stadium — Picayune, Miss. Fresh off his nine-touchdown performance, Deuce Knight will take his team on the road to face Picayune. Since coming back from injury, Knight's been the centerpiece of an offense averaging 53 points per game. However, Picayune is entering the contest hot — winners of its last five.

Roswell (8-1) @ Milton (9-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Eagle Stadium — Milton, Ga. Milton will try to complete its first undefeated regular season since 2020 this week, when the Eagles host Roswell. Ryan Ghea will suit up for Milton, which has won by at least two possessions in every game this season except for the opener against Buford. Meanwhile, Roswell's only loss this year comes at the hands of Buford, which beatdown the Hornets 52-17.

McIntosh (3-6) @ Newnan (7-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Drake Stadium — Newnan, Ga. Hollis Davidson is looking to return to the lineup for McIntosh after missing last week's game. McIntosh travels to Newnan this week as the Chiefs look to pull off the upset over the seven-win Cougars.

Southside (7-2) @ Bullock County (5-4) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bryant Foster Field — Union Springs, Ala. Southside's locked up its spot in the Class 3A playoffs, but will have one final regular season game before then. Derick Smith and the Panthers travel to Bullock County Friday to put their seven-game win streak on the line. Bullock County's also strung together some wins, winning its last three.

Southwest DeKalb (6-3) @ Druid Hills (5-5) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Adams Memorial Stadium — North Druid Hills, Ga. With an extra day of rest after playing on Thursday last week, Samuel Turner and Southwest DeKalb close out the regular season with a road contest against Druid Hills. The five wins that Druid Hills have accumulated aren't necessarily impressive, the combined record of those five teams it beat is 7-34.

Athens (7-2) @ Russellville (7-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tigers Stadium — Russellville, Ala. Before Athens can make its 2024 playoff debut next week, the Golden Eagles are one of the few teams in Alabama that have a game this Friday. Spencer Dowland, who was recently named to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game, will travel to face Russellville. In Russellville's previous six games, the Tigers have allowed 13 points or less, excluding a triple overtime loss in the middle of that span.

Lovejoy (4-4) @ Langston Hughes (8-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga. Langston Hughes is looking to finish the regular season with one loss, as Tavaris Dice and the Panthers host Lovejoy in the finale. The Panthers have dominated all opponents since their loss to Douglas County and have shut out three of their last four opponents. They'll face a Lovejoy team that averages less than 20 points per game this week.

A.L. Brown (4-5) @ Concord (4-5) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Robert C. Bailey Stadium — Concord, N.C. Once with a 4-2 record, Brown has lost three in a row and is on the verge of a losing season. Tai Buster will look to help his team reach .500 in the regular season finale as the Wonders travel to face Concord, which is also seeking to even up its record. It's the same exact scenario for Concord and one of these teams will end their three-game losing streak Friday night.

Bixby (7-1) @ Deer Creek (6-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tyler Tidwell Stadium — Edmond, Ok. Broderick Shull and Bixby take their high-powered offense on the road this week, as the Spartans ride a seven-game win streak into a matchup with Deer Creek. The Antlers (accurately named) begun the season 6-0 before dropping their last two games by multiple scores. However, both were on the road and Deer Creek has a seven-game home win streak that dates back to last season.

Brother Rice (6-3) @ Fenwick (7-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. CST Location: Triton College — River Grove, Illi. It's playoff time for Nathaniel Marshall and Fenwick. The Friars earned the No. 12 seed in the Class 7A Illinois playoffs and will host 21-seed Brother Rice to open up the postseason. Brother Rice is one of the hotter teams heading into the playoffs. The Crusaders lost the first three games of the season but have since rattled off six wins in a row.

Lakewood (4-4) @ Osceola (7-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Osceola HS Stadium — Kissimmee, Fla. It's senior night for Elijah Melendez, as Osceola hosts Lakewood. The Kowboys have won four in a row, with the defense giving up single digits in three of them, as Melendez nears 50 tackles on the season.

Choctawhatchee (7-2) @ Enterprise (6-3) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Enterprise, Ala. Two Auburn commits face each other this week, as cornerback Dante Core and Choctawhatchee travel to face safety Eric Winters and Enterprise. Choctawhatchee's won four in a row, but its two losses this season are to non-district opponents. Meanwhile, Enterprise is looking to keep its recent momentum and get another win before the playoffs.

Brentwood (8-1) @ Ravenwood (9-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Ravenwood Football Stadium — Brentwood, Tenn. One week after Ravenwood faced its toughest test of the season, another one comes to town. This time it's the cross-town rival. Donovan Starr and the Raptors host Brentwood, which is looking to spoil Ravenwood's perfect season. Brentwood's defense has been the story this year. Throughout its seven-game win streak, only two teams have scored in double figures and neither put up more than 14.

Cottage Hill Christian (2-7) @ St. Luke's Episcopal (4-4) Date: Friday, Nov. 1 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: West Mobile Park — Mobile, Ala. It's not been the most successful season for Cottage Hill, which has won just two games this year. However, Shadarius Toodle and the Warriors will look to end the year as winners, traveling to St. Luke's for the season finale. St. Luke's will be looking for a win ahead of next week's playoff matchup with Highland Home and Jakaleb Faulk.