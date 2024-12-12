Auburn 'checked a lot of boxes' for Duke QB transfer

"The expression from them, wanting to get me here, and how willing they were for me to kind of come as soon as possible," Murphy said. "That kind of gave me a good feeling and kind of helped me make my decision, that it'd be good to go out there and see the place. So it's been real. I definitely like it."

The former Duke starting quarterback arrived on the Plains Wednesday for a visit, leaving Thursday afternoon. It was his first visit of the transfer portal window.

Murphy started all 12 regular season games for Duke this year, completing 60% of his passes for 2,933 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Auburn was quick to call once he entered the portal and the trip was well worth it.

"This has been great," Murphy said. "Checked a lot of boxes for me, being here, being able to meet all the coaches, and be around the facilities, see the place for my first time. I've never been to Auburn before, and I like what I see so far, for sure."

While on the visit, he spent time with head coach Hugh Freeze, which was one of the highlights of the visit.

"Being able to talk to the coach and just have back and forth conversation about ball, about life, him just being an open book, being able to talk to him, being able to talk to all the recruiters, GAs, whoever," Murphy said. "They're just open arms, you know what I'm saying? It's a good place, good people here. So I'm thankful for the opportunity."

Murphy also spent time with quarterbacks coach Kent Austin.

"He's a good dude, good dude," Murphy said. "He knows ball. He's excited to talk about ball. And he can still move a little bit. He played, he got up and showed me a couple of drops and stuff. So pretty good, pretty good."

One thing that sticks out to him about Auburn is the offensive background that Freeze possesses.

"That's huge for a quarterback, being able to relate to his head coach," Murphys said. "Him being the guy that's calling your play. So it's been good to see it and kind of take mental notes of how I can see myself in the offense and produce."