Offense 'didn't happen' for Tigers

The first blown chance for Auburn came in the bottom of the second inning when Eric Snow led off with a single to center field, only for Bub Terrell to ground into a double play and Chase Fralick to ground out to short.

"Some of those things didn't happen for us, but we did have other chances," head coach Butch Thompson said.

Missed opportunities at the plate plagued Auburn throughout the game as the Tigers failed to capitalize in multiple spots that could have changed the outcome.

No. 6 seed Auburn fell 3-2 at the hands of 14th-seeded Texas A&M in its first SEC Tournament game, ending its time in Hoover as quickly as it began.

Snow put the Tigers on the scoreboard for the first time with a solo shot over the left field wall in the bottom of the fifth inning. Terrell followed that up with a strikeout swinging, Fralick grounded out to second and Bristol Carter was picked off at first base after being walked.

Chris Rembert was walked to begin the bottom of the sixth inning. Eric Guevara struck out, Ike Irish grounded into a fielder’s choice and Cooper McMurray flew out to deep center, nearly evening the score with a two-run homer.

Auburn’s most egregious blown chance came in the bottom of the eighth inning. Cade Belyeu led off with a single to center field. Rembert grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Guevara singled to left field.

Irish came up with runners on first and second with one out, but Guevara was hit for violating the safe slide rule at second base, bringing the inning to an end.

Although it cost the Tigers an opportunity to get back in the game, Thompson agreed with the call after seeing the replay.

“He (the umpire) said it was the slide rule for safety, and once they reviewed it, it was absolutely -- you have to slide straight into the base, and we did not,” Thompson said. “Once I saw that, that was kind of the end of the story there for me.”

Auburn did not go down quietly in the bottom of the ninth inning as Lucas Steele sent a solo shot over the wall in left field, bringing the Tigers within one. They could not complete the comeback, however, going one-and-done in the tournament as a result.

The Tigers will find out their NCAA Tournament status during the selection show on Monday at 11 a.m. CT.