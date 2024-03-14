AUBURN | D.J. Durkin finds himself in a bit of a unique situation at Auburn. The Tigers new defensive coordinator has a staff of on-field assistants he’s never worked with before. But it’s been smooth sailing so far for Durkin, who is entering his 23rd season as a college coach.

Durkins is serving as Auburn's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“To be honest with you it was kind of a concern but credit to those guys, it's been really smooth,” said Durkin. “We have a great group of guys, really talented coaches and good people and we're meshing along really well.” Of course, being in the profession as long as Durkin, he’s previously competed against many of his current assistant on the field and in recruiting including co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly in 2013 and 14 when Durkin was at Florida and Kelly at Florida State. For those keeping score (probably Kelly more so than Durkin), FSU won 37-7 in ’13 on the way to a national championship and 24-19 in ’14. “I feel like I've known and worked with him because we have so many people in common that we've both worked with,” said Durkin of Kelly. “I have a really good relationship with him and he's been fantastic.”