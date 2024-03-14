Auburn came highly recommended to Durkin
AUBURN | D.J. Durkin finds himself in a bit of a unique situation at Auburn.
The Tigers new defensive coordinator has a staff of on-field assistants he’s never worked with before.
But it’s been smooth sailing so far for Durkin, who is entering his 23rd season as a college coach.
“To be honest with you it was kind of a concern but credit to those guys, it's been really smooth,” said Durkin. “We have a great group of guys, really talented coaches and good people and we're meshing along really well.”
Of course, being in the profession as long as Durkin, he’s previously competed against many of his current assistant on the field and in recruiting including co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly in 2013 and 14 when Durkin was at Florida and Kelly at Florida State.
For those keeping score (probably Kelly more so than Durkin), FSU won 37-7 in ’13 on the way to a national championship and 24-19 in ’14.
“I feel like I've known and worked with him because we have so many people in common that we've both worked with,” said Durkin of Kelly. “I have a really good relationship with him and he's been fantastic.”
It is was the coaching fraternity that helped convince Durkin that Auburn was the right destination for him and his family after spending the previous two seasons as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator.
Durkin counts Will Muschamp, who he coached under at Florida, as a close confidant. Muschamp has had three separate stints as an assistant at Auburn.
“I could not find one person that said anything but it was their favorite place to live,” said Durkin. “It was really a family-based decision for me.
“I think how coach Freeze runs his program, what’s important to him and how family is very included, that’s how this decision was made.”
Auburn will continue spring drills with practices on Thursday and Saturday.