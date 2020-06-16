AuburnSports - Gregg Carr, Larry Blakeney on CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Born and raised in Birmingham, Carr arrived at Auburn in 1981, the same year the late Pat Dye did. He led Auburn in tackles his sophomore and junior seasons and is still the program's second-leading tackler all time.

Former Auburn linebacker Gregg Carr is one of 78 FBS players on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, released Tuesday by the National Football Foundation. Next year's edition of the ballot marks Carr's third appearance on the list, after he was a candidate for entry on the 2018 and 2020 ballots.

One of the top defensive players to ever don the orange and blue has a chance to be immortalized in college football lore.

Carr racked up accolade after accolade both during his playing years and after leaving the Plains. As a player, Carr made the All-SEC team three times, was a two-time All-American, and earned a consensus All-American nod in 1984 — the same year he was the SEC's Defensive MVP. He appears on Auburn's 1980s All-Decade team and on its 1900-2000 All-Century team.

"When I think back about any success I have, I think back to Coach Dye, who instilled in us a confidence and a recipe for success," Carr told AuburnTigers.com in 2017. "He basically gave us a blueprint — for those guys who were willing to listen — a blueprint for being able to be successful. And, it wasn't complicated: It was hard work, and setting goals, working hard to achieve those goals."

Carr was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Drafted in the sixth round by the Steelers in 1985, Carr appeared in 57 games over four years in Pittsburgh. He continued his schooling while playing in the NFL, and in 1994 he earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama.

Carr was an Academic All-SEC member all four years at Auburn.

In 2010, Carr received the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award for his "professional and civic contributions" in both football and the medical field.

Carr, 58, is now a renowned orthopedic surgeon in the Birmingham area.

Former Auburn player and assistant coach Larry Blakeney, who went on to become the all-time wins leader in the Sun Belt as Troy's head coach from 1991-2014, also appears on the 2021 ballot.

As a sophomore in 1966, Blakeney started eight games as Auburn's quarterback under coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan. He moved to defensive back after losing the starting gig the following year.