Arnold signs with Auburn

Former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold signed with Auburn Saturday, sources confirmed to AuburnSports.com. He's the first transfer addition of the winter window, which opened Dec. 9.

Less than a week after the transfer portal opened, it gots it quarterback.

With the addition of Arnold, Auburn currently has three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2025 season — Arnold, redshirt freshman Walker White and true freshman Deuce Knight. Arnold brings experience in an RPO style offense and a true dual threat to the field.

In his sophomore stint with the Sooners, he completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games. He also added 444 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

When Arnold entered the portal, Auburn immediately jumped in the picture and became one of the potential landing spots for the quarterback, along with Mississippi State and Georgia. He arrived on Auburn's campus Thursday evening for his official visit and before he departed, had put pen to paper with Auburn.