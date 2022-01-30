An 'amazing' first trip to Auburn for Waltclaire Flynn
Out of Grayson, Ga., Waltclaire Flynn made his first trip to the Plains on Saturday. In the class of 2024, the sophomore was extended an invite to come down for Auburn's Junior Day event held on Saturday.
"I loved it," Flynn said. "It was family-oriented. Coaches like — it felt amazing."
A 4-star center, Flynn hasn't received an Auburn offer yet, but said the coaches plan to come and see him again later this spring.
Saturday's Junior Day consisted of time in the stadium, going to the Auburn vs. Oklahoma basketball game and then going back to the athletics complex to talk with the coaches. Flynn worked with Bryan Harsin and Will Friend.
"Oh man, it was great to spend time with them," Flynn said. "They taught me a lot today about being around family and being around brothers and people beside you."
Flynn's visit to Auburn was the only one Flynn took this month, and he plans to return again.
"It was amazing because this was my first time coming to Auburn," Flynn said. "I can’t wait to go to a game and see what everything is — what the environment is."
He also hopes to visit Georgia, South Carolina, Miami and some other schools later on this year.