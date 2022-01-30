An 'amazing' first trip to Auburn for Waltclaire Flynn

Out of Grayson, Ga., Waltclaire Flynn made his first trip to the Plains on Saturday. In the class of 2024, the sophomore was extended an invite to come down for Auburn's Junior Day event held on Saturday. "I loved it," Flynn said. "It was family-oriented. Coaches like — it felt amazing."



Flynn plans to return to Auburn again soon. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

A 4-star center, Flynn hasn't received an Auburn offer yet, but said the coaches plan to come and see him again later this spring. Saturday's Junior Day consisted of time in the stadium, going to the Auburn vs. Oklahoma basketball game and then going back to the athletics complex to talk with the coaches. Flynn worked with Bryan Harsin and Will Friend. "Oh man, it was great to spend time with them," Flynn said. "They taught me a lot today about being around family and being around brothers and people beside you."