It might not be long before Perry Thompson is back in Auburn. The 2024 wide receiver, who's currently committed to Alabama, was on campus for an unofficial visit Saturday. "I’m gonna be back here for sure," Thompson said. How soon? Another visit to Auburn could happen as soon as this month.

Perry Thompson visited Auburn unofficially Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Thompson, who committed to Alabama last June, was offered by Auburn just a few days ago. Shortly after, a trip to the Plains was scheduled and the Foley, Ala., native was on his way to Auburn. "It feels good to know that I’m their top priority," Thompson said. Once on campus, he met up with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. "I feel like he can develop me well, get me to the NFL," Thompson said. "It felt like it’s good because he’s not that much older than me, so I feel like we can bond outside of football."