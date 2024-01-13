A ‘wild’ SEC race just getting started
AUBURN | Just one week in, it’s already been a topsy-turvy start to conference play.
Bruce Pearl is expecting more of the same as week two begins.
“This whole league is obviously pretty competitive,” said Pearl. “Just after two games, you can see how wild this race is going to be and how challenging it's going to be to survive.”
Auburn is one of five teams off to a 2-0 start. Only two of the five, Kentucky and Alabama, were preseason top 25 teams.
The top-rated preseason team, No. 9 Tennessee, is 1-0 while No. 14 Arkansas and No. 15 Texas A&M are 0-2.
Auburn, which began the season unranked, has climbed to No. 16 in the latest poll. LSU and Georgia are also 2-0 but remain unranked.
“Tennessee hosts Ole Miss and beats them by 30,” said Pearl. “Ole Miss hosts Florida and beats them by 20. Tennessee goes to Mississippi State and loses, which is not a surprise at Mississippi State. It's going to be a lot of ups and downs.”
LSU has one of the most surprising wins this season, beating Texas A&M 68-53 in College Station.
Next up is a clash of the Tigers at Neville Arena with both teams looking to maintain a perfect start to SEC play.
LSU is led by senior guard Jalen Cook, who is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games since the double transfer was ruled eligible by the NCAA. Senior guard Jordan Wright is averaging 15.o points and leads LSU averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
“They out-rebounded A&M by six. We were out-rebounded by A&M by 10. That's a 16-rebound difference,” said Pearl. “A&M shot 25 percent. LSU is fourth in the league in field goal percentage defense. They're first in the league in forcing turnovers. They're first in the league in steals. It's hard to believe, but they're more athletic than even Texas A&M.
“It'll be a very up-tempo game, too. LSU likes to play fast. They've got great depth. They like to run.”
Tip-off Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.