AUBURN | Just one week in, it’s already been a topsy-turvy start to conference play. Bruce Pearl is expecting more of the same as week two begins. “This whole league is obviously pretty competitive,” said Pearl. “Just after two games, you can see how wild this race is going to be and how challenging it's going to be to survive.”

Pearl is trying to guide Auburn to a third SEC regular season championship in his 10th season. (John Reed/USA Today images)

Auburn is one of five teams off to a 2-0 start. Only two of the five, Kentucky and Alabama, were preseason top 25 teams. The top-rated preseason team, No. 9 Tennessee, is 1-0 while No. 14 Arkansas and No. 15 Texas A&M are 0-2. Auburn, which began the season unranked, has climbed to No. 16 in the latest poll. LSU and Georgia are also 2-0 but remain unranked. “Tennessee hosts Ole Miss and beats them by 30,” said Pearl. “Ole Miss hosts Florida and beats them by 20. Tennessee goes to Mississippi State and loses, which is not a surprise at Mississippi State. It's going to be a lot of ups and downs.” LSU has one of the most surprising wins this season, beating Texas A&M 68-53 in College Station.