AUBURN | A’Mon Lane has been Auburn’s lone commitment in the 2024 class for six months. That could be about to change following Saturday’s Junior Day. “We’ve got some coming real soon,” said Lane.

Lane remains full committed to Auburn. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

One of the top players Lane was targeting during Junior Day was 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis from Anniston (Ala.) High, who is planing to announce Wednesday afternoon. “Ready to start recruiting for my class,” Lewis posted on Twitter. If he picks the Tigers, it will give AU a pair of 4-star cornerbacks that live just 44 miles apart. Lane, from Moody (Ala.) High, committed to AU last July. A lot has changed since including the firing of Bryan Harsin and hiring of Hugh Freeze and a mostly new staff. “I think it’s more now,” said Lane of his comfort level with the current staff. “There’s something about Coach Freeze, man. His vibe and just everything. How he reacts with my family and me is just special.”