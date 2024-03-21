AUBURN | Dillon Wade started 12 games at left tackle last year. He’s hoping to do the same at left guard thanks to the addition of transfer Percy Lewis. It’s a position move that benefits both Wade and Auburn. "After the season, just like everybody that kind of hits that draft eligible year, he had some questions about how do I get myself on the draft boards? How do I get myself ready? Just looking at D-Wade, his body type is what the NFL is looking for in a center or guard,” said offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

Wade (right) brings a lot of athleticism to the right guard position. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“And having the athletic ability, having the natural power. It was the best for both of us because I do think having him at guard with how much wide zone we run, how much counter we run, he’s going to fit that position perfectly. And it’s going to help him elevate his draft status to get ready for after next season.” In order to move Wade, Thornton had to find a left tackle to replace him. Lewis, a Mississippi State transfer, was a strong addition who’s already stepped into the spot. But it turns out, Thornton also had a good option already on the roster. “We feel like we’ve got two guys there with Percy and Tyler Johnson. Both of those guys are performing at a really, really high level,” said Thornton. “So having that left side performing at a high level has really helped us through the first seven games of spring in the protection and in the run game.” Thornton said Lewis, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 355 pounds, has brought a lot to his unit on and off the field. “Big Percy coming in. He’s a big personality, brings a lot of life to the room and doing a good job for us,” said Thornton. “Excited to see his progression over the next five months going into the first game of the year.”