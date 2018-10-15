AUBURN | Five-star point guard Sharife Cooper is getting an early start to his official visits.



Cooper, who is ranked the No. 4 point guard in the 2020 class, was in Auburn over the weekend for the first of five official visits.

“It went great. I toured the facilities and everything,” Cooper said. “I saw more of the school’s facilities, academics and not just athletics, and I talked to some of the counselors, too.”

Cooper arrived in Auburn on Thursday and stayed until Saturday. He was accompanied on the visit by his mother, father, uncle and brother.

“This visit was more about getting closer with the coaches, the team and getting my whole family down here to see it,” Cooper said.