"They’re my favorite considering it's really all I’ve been going to," Dice said. "I still gotta get out there some more but Coach (Jake) Thornton and Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Peyton) Cox, they’ve always been treating me good ever since I came down here. My family loves them and that’s a big thing for me. I appreciate them for all they’ve been doing."

The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman out of Fairburn, Ga., was back on Auburn's campus Saturday for an unofficial visit, bringing his family with him. Following the visit, Auburn sits on top of his recruitment.

Dice has been to campus plenty of times, last on campus in January. This time, he got a chance to really explore the campus.

"This was my first time really seeing the whole campus," Dice said. "They have a lot to offer. I heard a lot about the academics today, that’s a big thing for me. To see all that and see the people on campus, see how they operate on the regular basis, it was good to see all that."

Joining him on his journey was his mother, grandmother and aunt. It gave Dice an opportunity to show his family the school he keeps returning to, because when it comes down to it, family is vital in his decision.

"They’re gonna be a big part of my decision," Dice said. "Them coming down here and them liking it, that’s a big thing for me...I wanted them to see the culture, how they really treat me on the regular basis and the reason why I keep coming down here. For them to be able to see that, that really made them happen. That made them see why I like it so much and if I end up coming here, they’ll see why."

Dice is still figuring out a timeline for his decision, but knows that he'll likely have one before his senior season.