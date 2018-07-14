Auburn has added a four-star lineman to its 2019 class.



Keiondre Jones, who is ranked the No. 10 offensive guard, announced on Saturday his commitment to Auburn.

“I feel at home at Auburn,” Jones said. “I like that it’s close to home and it’s big-time football.”

Jones chose Auburn over his other two finalists, Florida and Mississippi State. Jones took an official visit to each before making his decision.

“I just have a good feeling at Auburn,” Jones said. “It's real nice and feels like home. I like that it's a small city. It's a great hometown feel and it's very close to home. It has a good vibe and I like it there a lot.”