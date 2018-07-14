4-star OG commits to Auburn
Auburn has added a four-star lineman to its 2019 class.
Keiondre Jones, who is ranked the No. 10 offensive guard, announced on Saturday his commitment to Auburn.
“I feel at home at Auburn,” Jones said. “I like that it’s close to home and it’s big-time football.”
Jones chose Auburn over his other two finalists, Florida and Mississippi State. Jones took an official visit to each before making his decision.
“I just have a good feeling at Auburn,” Jones said. “It's real nice and feels like home. I like that it's a small city. It's a great hometown feel and it's very close to home. It has a good vibe and I like it there a lot.”
Jones has visited Auburn more than a dozen times and has developed strong bonds with the coaches. That includes offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.
“I like Coach Grimes a lot,” Jones said. “He’s kind of like a grandfather to me. And I have a good relationship with Coach Malzahn, too.”
Jones is the third offensive lineman in Auburn’s 2019 class, joining center Jakai Clark and tackle Justin Osborne. He’s also the sixth player from Georgia to commit to the Tigers.
Rivals ranks Jones, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 340 pounds, No. 150 in the Rivals250 and the No. 14 player in Georgia.
My decision...... pic.twitter.com/L6b0sUywTS— © (@keiondrejones) July 14, 2018