It will be another fight between the two bitter rivals as Auburn tries to pull the upset and ruin the Tide's championship hopes.

Now Freeze and company welcome an Alabama team to Jordan-Hare Stadium looking to get back into the College Football Playoff after missing out last season.

We've arrived at the final game of Hugh Freeze's first season in charge of Auburn, and while the Tigers are going to a bowl game, there are still a lot of questions surrounding this team and program heading into the Iron Bowl following a disappointing loss to New Mexico State this past Saturday.

1st Down: Can the Tigers contain Jalen Milroe?

There are some quarterbacks you can completely stop (see KJ Jefferson), but Milroe is not one of them, as he has proven thus far this season. The sophomore has been fantastic lately and provides a huge test for Ron Roberts' group. He can beat you with his arm and legs, and letting him escape the pocket is when he is most dangerous.

For Auburn to stay in this one, they must limit Milroe's explosive plays and get pressure on him. Otherwise, it could be a long day.

2nd Down: Will Auburn be able to run the ball?

Payton Thorne isn't a bad quarterback, but asking him to win the game on his own without a running game is an impossible task. When a Freeze-led offense is humming, the running backs gain chunks of yards on the first and second downs. Last week, Thorne was the only one who had any success running the ball, as Jarquez Hunter gained just 22 yards on eight carries. To limit the amount of time Alabama has the ball and keep the Crimson Tide defenders from pinning their ears back, Auburn must be able to do some damage on the ground.

3rd Down: Can the Jordan-Hare mojo show up again?

On paper, this shouldn't be much of a fight between the two rivals, but strange things happen when the sun goes down and the Tigers and Crimson Tide are locked in a battle. Two years ago, Auburn should have pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the rivalry's history thanks to a dominant defensive performance and a raucous home crowd.

If there's anywhere that Nick Saban has struggled during his run at Alabama, it is on the Plains.

4th Down: Which Auburn team shows up?

Two weeks ago, the Tigers looked like a physical team that could hang in there with anyone. This past Saturday, it was the complete opposite. Was it a case of overconfidence and overlooking New Mexico State? Perhaps. But if the team that played the Aggies takes the field against Alabama, the game will be decided before halftime.

If I were a gambling man, I would wager that the Tigers who demolished the Razorbacks will show up.