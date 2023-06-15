AUBURN | It hasn’t taken long for Mal Waldrep to build a strong relationship with Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton. In fact, the 2025 offensive tackle from Central in Phenix City, Ala., is welcome to stop by the new Woltosz Football Performance Center at anytime. “I’m 35 minutes away, and Coach Thornton, all I have to do is hit him over the phone and I’m in the door over here,” said Waldrep following Auburn’s OL/DL camp last week.

Waldrep was a standout at Auburn's OL/DL camp last week. (Caleb Jones/AuburnSports.com)

“I love it over here. It’s a great place and a just great atmosphere. The fanbase is always phenomenal. It’s always been that way.” Waldrep, 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, was able to get 1-on-1 instruction from Thornton during the camp. “I like his coaching style and how he treats his players. Overall, it was a great camp, got a lot of work done and got a lot better. I just had a good day,” said Waldrep. “I can really take his stuff and put it into what I do throughout the season. What he teaches makes me better automatically. From what I’ve heard, he’s one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.”