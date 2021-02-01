AuburnSports - 2022 QB commits to Auburn

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class has committed to Auburn. Holden Geriner, a junior at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Geriner chose Auburn over early offers from Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and Arkansas, among others. Geriner’s decision come five days after the new Auburn staff re-offered a scholarship. Geriner is Auburn’s third commitment in the 2022 class, joining defensive backs Jarell Stinson and Brian Dilworth.