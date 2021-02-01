AuburnSports - 2022 QB commits to Auburn

2022 QB commits to Auburn
One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class has committed to Auburn.
Holden Geriner, a junior at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., announced his decision Monday on Twitter.
Geriner chose Auburn over early offers from Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and Arkansas, among others.
Geriner’s decision come five days after the new Auburn staff re-offered a scholarship.
Geriner is Auburn’s third commitment in the 2022 class, joining defensive backs Jarell Stinson and Brian Dilworth.
As a junior, Geriner completely 179-of-264 passes (68%) for 2,770 yards with 25 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also rushed for 116 yards and five touchdowns.
Rivals ranks Geriner, who is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, the No. 24 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class and No. 62 overall recruit in Georgia.
COMMITTED #WarEagle @CoachHarsin @CoachMikeBobo pic.twitter.com/2DgWXi2jQn— Holden Geriner™️ (@holdengeriner) February 1, 2021