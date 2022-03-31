Yohan Traore becomes second-highest-rated commit in program history

Yohan Traore , ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the Rivals Class of 2022, has announced his commitment to Auburn. Traore was committed to LSU, but with the firing of Will Wade, he de-committed on March 22nd.

Right as Auburn's highest-rated player in program history in Jabari Smith departs, Bruce Pearl has brought in the second-highest-rated player in program history.

Pearl and co. were involved with Traore prior to his commitment to LSU, and were quick to jump once he opened his recruitment again.

At 6-foot-11 227 pounds, Traore projects as a stretch-five who could also play the four at Auburn. Walker Kessler's decision looms at the five, but Traore could end up playing the four if Kessler opts to return for a second season on the Plains while still seeing some time at the five.

With Traore's commitment, Auburn has gone four-straight recruiting cycles with a 5-star addition: Isaac Okoro in 2019, Sharife Cooper in 2020, Smith in 2021 and now Traore in 2022.

Okoro was No. 31 in his class, Cooper No. 22, Smith No. 7 and Traore who checks in at No. 8.

Originally from France, Traore is playing his senior season at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona.