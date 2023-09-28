White 'very excited' for first Auburn game
Walker White will check something off his to-do list this weekend.
He'll finally get to experience an Auburn game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn's four-star quarterback commit will take in his first game day experience on the Plains over the weekend, as he takes his official visit. He's excited to make the trip with his family and can't wait to see all of the festivities that take place.
"I’m excited to be walking around outside of the stadium," White said. "I’ve heard you can’t walk past someone without hearing a ‘War Eagle.’ It’s just a close community where everyone loves Auburn and I’m just very excited to be around that energy."
Checking off his first Auburn game is only part of the plan for this weekend. For White, there's a bigger task at hand — recruiting.
"I’m also going there to recruit and try to get some of those guys that will be there with me," White said. "That will be kinda a main focus for me for sure."
There's quite a lineup expected to attend, too. Five-star Florida State commit KJ Bolden, Alabama defensive line commit Jeremiah Beaman and offensive lineman Favour Edwin will also be on official visits.
All three are high on Auburn's board, not to mention the long list of anticipated unofficial visitors.
"We’re gonna try to recapture the momentum," White said. "Our coaching staff already recruits crazy good. My job is just to create a relationship and just talk with the guys. Get to know them, get them to understand who I am and what my mindset about football is."
As the quarterback in the Tiger's 2024 class, White's assumed a leadership role in helping Auburn build a top class.
"I think it’s important for the other key players on your team to understand who your quarterback is," White said. "Is this guy capable of taking us far? I’m just gonna kinda be talking to them, talking about football and really just enjoying the experience together."
Looking at the 2024 class, Auburn's already in a solid spot. The Tigers are sitting top 15 in the nation, with hopes of sliding into the top 10 before it's all said and done. Those in the class have already built a strong bond, and White feels like it will translate well to the field next season.
"When the team loves each other, you want to play harder for the guy next to you," White said. "Whenever you enjoy being around the guys that you play with, it just adds that much more to the team."
The running list of visitors for this weekend can be found here.