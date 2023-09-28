"I’m excited to be walking around outside of the stadium," White said. "I’ve heard you can’t walk past someone without hearing a ‘War Eagle.’ It’s just a close community where everyone loves Auburn and I’m just very excited to be around that energy."

Auburn's four-star quarterback commit will take in his first game day experience on the Plains over the weekend, as he takes his official visit. He's excited to make the trip with his family and can't wait to see all of the festivities that take place.

Walker White will check something off his to-do list this weekend.

Checking off his first Auburn game is only part of the plan for this weekend. For White, there's a bigger task at hand — recruiting.

"I’m also going there to recruit and try to get some of those guys that will be there with me," White said. "That will be kinda a main focus for me for sure."

There's quite a lineup expected to attend, too. Five-star Florida State commit KJ Bolden, Alabama defensive line commit Jeremiah Beaman and offensive lineman Favour Edwin will also be on official visits.

All three are high on Auburn's board, not to mention the long list of anticipated unofficial visitors.

"We’re gonna try to recapture the momentum," White said. "Our coaching staff already recruits crazy good. My job is just to create a relationship and just talk with the guys. Get to know them, get them to understand who I am and what my mindset about football is."

As the quarterback in the Tiger's 2024 class, White's assumed a leadership role in helping Auburn build a top class.

"I think it’s important for the other key players on your team to understand who your quarterback is," White said. "Is this guy capable of taking us far? I’m just gonna kinda be talking to them, talking about football and really just enjoying the experience together."