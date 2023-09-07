Auburn commits are back in action this week. Since the latest edition of this piece came out, the Tigers added two offensive line commits — one from the 2024 class and one from the 2025 class. Here's where you can find the two newcomers, plus the rest of Auburn's commits, in action this week.

DeAndre Carter (2024 OL) is Auburn's latest commit and plays for Mater Dei Academy in Santa Ana, Calif. (Rivals.com)

Lake Hamilton (1-1) @ Little Rock Christian (1-1) Game Info: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. CST Location: Warrior Stadium — Little Rock, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White Following a disappointing performance last week, White is hoping to bounce back with a strong outing Thursday night. Little Rock Christian plays host to Lake Hamilton, which won its first game last week.

Schley County (2-0) @ Bleckley County (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Royal Stadium — Cochran, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon Schley County is 2-0 to start the season with help from Solomon, who's been contributing on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, Bleckley County's played in a couple relatively close games, coming out on top in both of them.

North Gwinnett (2-1) @ Parkview (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: The Big Orange Jungle — Parkview, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford Coming off a bye week, Parkview takes the field Friday against North Gwinnett, who's won two in a row after dropping its season opener. Crawford and Parkview's defense are going for a second straight shutout, after its last game against Shiloh was a 60-0 victory with 30 tackles for loss.

Norland (2-0) @ Southridge (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Southridge Football Stadium — Miami, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DT Dimitry Nicolas The numbers don't jump off the stat sheet for Nicolas this season, who's tallied four tackles this year. That could change this week when Norland faces a road test this Friday to play Southridge.

Dale County (1-1) @ Andalusia (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Andalusia Municipal Stadium — Andalusia, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette Andalusia is off to a hot start as it looks to defend its state title. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 99-8 through two games, with Burnette leading the charge in the backfield. It's a favorable matchup for Burnette, facing a Dale County team that gave up 291 yards rushing last week in a loss to Carroll.

Foley (2-0) @ Mary G. Montgomery (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: E.S. Grider Stadium — Semmes, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Perry Thompson Foley's offense, which is headlined by the Rivals100 receiver Thompson, will have its work cut out for them Friday night, as it travels to face unbeaten Mary G. Montgomery. Something's got to give in this contest. Foley averages over 40 points per game, while Mary G. Montgomery's defense has allowed seven points through two games this season.

Benjamin Russell (1-1) @ Calera (0-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Ricky M. Cairns Stadium — Calera, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons Simmons and Benjamin Russell are hoping to get back into the win column this week, traveling to face a struggling Calera team. Calera allows an average of over 46 points per game, so this week could be lining up to be a golden opportunity for Simmons to excel.

Davidson (1-0) @ Baker (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Hornet Field Stadium — Mobile, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain Baker's offense is dynamic and can score in a multitude of ways. Cain was a crucial part in the Hornets' opening win with three touchdowns, but played a lesser role in week two as Wetumpka struggled to stop the run against Baker. Meanwhile, Davidson gave up 46 points in its season-opener, but still won the game behind Coastal Carolina commit DJ Butler, who rushed for over 200 yards. Expect a hard-fought battle between these two offenses.

IMG Academy (2-0) @ Ben Davis (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Giants Stadium — Indianapolis, Ind. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey It's been a couple weeks since Lindsey's had an opportunity to hit the football field, with last week's contest against Thompson canceled due to travel issues. The IMG Academy is set to head to Indianapolis this week and play Ben Davis, which has a powerful offense that scores an average of 51 points per game.

Pike Road (0-2) @ Wetumpka (0-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: City of Wetumpka Sports Complex Stadium – Wetumpka, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE Malik Blocton Pike Road is still searching for its first win after dropping its first two games. The Patriots will have a chance to find the win column against a struggling Wetumpka team that's faced an Auburn commit each week. First it was Malcolm Simmons in Week 1, then Bryce Cain in Week 2 and now Malik Blocton in Week 3.

Briarwood Christian (0-2) @ Chilton County (1-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Clanton, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick Fresh off a win over its rival Jemison, Chilton County is looking to keep the momentum rolling Friday night. Briarwood Christian's offense has struggled so far this season, scoring a total of six points through two games. Riddick could be poised to have a strong performance and capitalize on a week opposing offense.

Booker T. Washington (1-1) @ Montgomery Catholic (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Catholic Field — Montgomery, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips Last season, Montgomery Catholic dominated Booker T. Washington behind a huge performance by current Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb. This season, Phillips and Booker T. Washington are hoping to return the favor, although it's going to be a tough task.

Naples (2-0) @ Immokalee (1-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Gary Bates Stadium — Immokalee, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 S Kensley Faustin Faustin has a couple of interceptions this season and Naples will look to keep its record perfect when it travels to face Immokalee Friday.

Munford (0-1) @ Anniston (1-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium — Anniston, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jayden Lewis It was a rough week for Anniston against Andalusia last Friday, as Anniston was shut out 39-0. Lewis is ready to get back on track this week when the Bulldogs host winless Munford.

Moody (2-0) @ Alexandria (0-2) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Lou Scales Stadium — Alexandria, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB A'Mon Lane Moody is 2-0 and travels to Alexandria this week in search of win No. 3. This season has been rough for Alexandria, which hasn't been in a close game all year and given up over 40 points in both contests.

Percy Julian (1-1) @ Opelika (1-1) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Moore Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 DE Malik Autry Autry had a massive game last week against Jeff Davis, finding himself in the backfield fairly often. This week will give Opelika and Autry their first chance to play in front of a home crowd, as the Bulldogs have played away from Moore Stadium for their first two games.

Highland Home (2-0) @ Goshen (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Goshen Field — Goshen, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OLB Jakaleb Faulk Highland Home's defense has been quite solid to start the season, giving up a total of seven points through two games. Led by Faulk and fellow Auburn target CJ May, the Flying Squadron are flying high and look to keep their unbeaten season alive when they face Goshen Friday.

Decatur (1-1) @ Athens (2-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. CST Location: Athens Stadium — Athens, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2025 OL Spencer Dowland One of the newcomers since last week's edition, Dowland and Athens are undefeated through two weeks of the season. Athens will host Decatur in a regional game, as the Golden Eagles hope to advance to 3-0.

South Pittsburg (3-0) @ Sequatchie County (3-0) Game Info: Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. CST Location: Sequatchie Indian Stadium — Dunlap, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins This week will be South Pittsburg's toughest test of the season, facing an undefeated team on the road. Collins and the Pirates' offense is rolling early on, as even without Collins on the field last week, they put up 64 points and gave up just three. Sequatchie County hasn't been as solid on defense, but its offense averages over 35 points per game.