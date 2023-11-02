It's officially November, which means playoff matchups are starting to cement, while others are seeing their seasons come to a close. Plenty of Auburn commits have already seen their teams clinch a playoff spot, with several commits getting an off week as the first round rapidly approaches. Meanwhile, a couple will play Thursday and one game will feature two commits going head to head on Friday. Here's where to find Auburn commits in action this week, with details and notes for each game.

Bryce Cain and Baker will travel to Mountain Brook for a Thursday game. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Baker (7-2) @ Mountain Brook (7-2) Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Mountain Brook, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Bryce Cain Cain is eyeing history Thursday night when Baker makes the trek up I-65 to Mountain Brook. He's 154 yards receiving away from a 1,000-yard season. After losing its first game of the season, Mountain Brook's gone 7-1 over its last eight, with the only loss a 13-10 defeat against Parker. Thursday should be a good show between the two 7-2 teams.

Miami Norland (9-0) @ Killian (3-6) Game Info: Thursday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. CST Location: Traz Powell Stadium — Miami, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DL Dimitry Nicolas Norland's played several midweek contests this season and it will play another one this week. The Vikings travel to Killian Thursday, looking to avoid an upset and move to 10-0 against a 3-6 team. Killian's offense has struggled all year, but its rattled off three straight wins and is playing at an all-time high confidence level.

Benjamin Russell (7-2) @ Valley (7-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. CST Location: Rams Field — Valley, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Malcolm Simmons Two teams with an identical record face off in the final game of the regular season. Benjamin Russell has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, however, Simmons is also nearing a milestone in his career like Cain. He's 163 yards receiving shy of a 1,000-yard season, which would be quite the way to go out as a senior. Even if he doesn't accomplish it against Valley, he'll still have the playoffs, but any yardage he can get is most beneficial.

St. Thomas More (2-5) @ IMG Academy (7-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. CST Location: IMG Academy Stadium — Bradenton, Fla. Commit to Watch: 2024 DE TJ Lindsey IMG Academy will have just its fourth home game this week against St. Thomas More, a college preparatory school out of Oakdale, Conn. The Ascenders are coming off a bye week and have only truly been challenged by St. Thomas Prep, but other than that, have won the other six by double figures.

Grayson (7-2) @ Parkview (7-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: The Big Orange Jungle – Lilburn, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford It's a big-time matchup to end the regular season as Parkview plays host to Grayson Friday. Grayson is 3-0 on the road this season, while Parkview is returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers are 3-2 over their last five, with both losses coming at home, but bounced back with some huge wins on the road.

Northside (4-5) @ Thomas County Central (9-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Thomas County Stadium — Thomasville, Ga. Commit to Watch: 2025 ATH Kendarius Reddick The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets are trying to finish their second consecutive regular season with a perfect record. They'll host Northside Friday in a game that heavily favors the home team.

Little Rock Christian (8-1) @ Greenwood (9-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. CST Location: Smith-Robinson Stadium — Greenwood, Ark. Commit to Watch: 2024 QB Walker White Can White continue his recent streak of excellence? He's facing one of the best teams that Little Rock Christian has seen all year with a road trip to Greenwood Friday. Greenwood's averaging over 50 points per game, while giving up 13 points each contest. It's a tough road test for White in the regular season finale, as the Warriors hope to knock off the unbeaten Bulldogs in their own house.

Jo Byrns (1-9) @ South Pittsburg (10-0) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. CST Location: Beene Stadium — South Pittsburg, Tenn. Commit to Watch: 2024 TE Martavious Collins It's the first round of the playoffs for South Pittsburg, who might as well have a bye. No disrespect to Jo Byrns, but the Red Devils were victorious once this season and are riding an eight-game losing streak heading into the playoffs. This one could get ugly.

Foley (4-5) @ Jackson-Olin (0-9) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. CST Location: J-O Field – Birmingham, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 WR Perry Thompson Thompson will take the field one final time as a Foley Lion this Friday. Following last week's loss, the Lions were eliminated from playoff contention, but Thompson hopes to go out a winner against Jackson-Olin. The Mustangs aren't exactly the toughest competition. They're 0-9 this season and have been outscored 378-82 on the year. There's a good chance that Foley finishes out the season in the win column.

Booker T. Washington (6-3) @ Pike Road (7-2) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. CST Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala. Commits to Watch: 2024 OLB Joseph Phillips and 2024 DE Malik Blocton Another two-for-one game this week, as Blocton and Pike Road host Phillips and Booker T. Washington. Pike Road claimed a region championship last week with its seventh straight win, while Booker T. Washington has won five of its last six. Both teams have already secured their spots in the playoffs, so not much is at stake other than bragging rights.

Chilton County (3-6) @ Marbury (2-7) Game Info: Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. CST Location: Marbury Stadium — North Deatsville, Ala. Commit to Watch: 2024 OLB Demarcus Riddick For one final time, Riddick will suit up as a Chilton County Tiger. The next time will be as an Auburn Tiger. Chilton County travels to Marbury Friday for a battle of bottom dwellers, but Marbury will be riding into this one high off its win over Shelby County last week. Meanwhile, Chilton County lost a one-possession contest to Pelham and is hoping to finish the season on a high note.