“Coach (Zac) Etheridge looked at me one time and said ‘cool him off.’ I said ‘I don’t have the water to cool this dude off,’” said McGriff. “He was locking them up and it was fun to see.

It was just a couple of days into spring practice.

AUBURN | It didn’t take long for Wesley McGriff to realize what he had in Keionte Scott.

“The best thing from that is you see his teammates high-fiving and head-slapping him. That guy can really impact the game.”

Scott, 6-foot and 186 pounds, signed with Auburn out of junior college in the 2022 class and enrolled last summer. He quickly earned the starting position at nickel and finished last season with 53 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one interception and one pass breakup.

“I feel like I was able to learn a lot getting that experience early and getting my feet wet a little bit,” said Scott. “This year I kind of know what I’m getting myself into. Last year I kind of got into it and didn’t know what to look for.

“I definitely know what to look for and I’m using all that I acquired last year and being able to add it to my game this year, I’m excited to get into year two.”

Scott is expected to be the starting nickel again this season although he can also play cornerback and returned punts last season.

McGriff just wants to make sure the junior is put in position to make plays.

“I see a dynamic player,” said McGriff. “I see a guy that can impact the game. I see a guy that has the tools to play at a high level. I see a guy that loves football. When he comes to work, and I call it work because it’s what they do, when he comes to work everyday he’s prepared.

“He’s got his notebook and something to write with. He’s a serious-minded individual. When he gets on the field you can see his performance.”

Auburn opens the season Sept. 2 against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium.