As one crew of official visitors departs, another arrives. Following a weekend where Auburn hosted five official visitors, the Tigers are getting ready to do it again Monday through Wednesday. This time, six recruits are rolling into town. The list includes an Auburn commit, several top in-state targets and some out of state guys as well. Let's break down where Auburn is at in their recruitment heading into their visits.

Auburn cornerback commit Jayden Lewis will be in town this week for his official visit. (Jayden Lewis (@JayALew5) | Twitter)

Jayden Lewis, CB (Anniston) - Auburn Commit Auburn had one commit on campus over the weekend to help its recruiting efforts in Walker White, and this week will be no different. Cornerback Jayden Lewis will be in town for his official visit this week, working to be an additional recruiter while he catches up with the coaching staff. The four-star corner committed to the Tigers in February of this year.

Cam Coleman, WR (Central) Auburn is pushing hard for the talented wideout from Phenix City, but so are a lot of other schools. The Tigers are mainly battling Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M and Georgia right now heading into his visit. Out of all schools listed, Coleman has seen Auburn the most, visiting a plethora of times over the spring and most recently last week. This is looking like a battle to the end for Coleman, who will see a significant bump in his rating when the newest Rivals250 rankings release Tuesday.

Red Morgan, S (Central) Another guy that Auburn has turned the heat up on is Coleman's teammate, Red Morgan. Auburn saw him compete in its 7-on-7 competition that the Tigers' hosted last week, so this visit will be about growing the Tigers' bond with the safety. Morgan's already traveled to see Cincinnati and Florida State, with plans to also officially visit Michigan State.

Daniel Calhoun, OT (Walton) The Georgia native has spent much of June on the road, knocking out official visits to some of the top programs in college football. He spent this past weekend at Alabama and the weekend before that at Georgia, with trips to Tennessee and Texas planned after his official visit to Auburn. The Tigers might be at a disadvantage with Calhoun, who had largely counted Auburn out of his recruitment under the previous staff. Hugh Freeze and company have worked hard and diligently to get the Tigers back in the mix, but Alabama might be the school to beat for Calhoun at the moment.

Caleb Odom, TE (Carrollton) It's interesting to see Caleb Odom visiting Auburn, after he left the Tigers out of his top seven schools a month ago. However, tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and Odom have built a solid relationship, something that could grow over the official visit and give Auburn new life in his recruitment. Other schools that are contenders for Odom include Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State, Florida and Miami.