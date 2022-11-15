Clay Wedin wants to be an Auburn man. The latest member to join the 2023 recruiting class, Wedin had previously been committed to Michigan State. In October, Wedin decided to de-commit from the Spartans, and a few days later, commit to Auburn. Taking his official visit this past weekend only reinforced to him that it was the right decision. "I know that Auburn is where I want to be no matter what happens with this program," Wedin said. "At the end of the day, I want to be an Auburn man."

Clay Wedin took his official visit to Auburn for the Texas A&M game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

His official visit gave him the opportunity to bring his entire family for their first Auburn game. Previously, it had just been Wedin and his father. This go around, his mother and sisters joined in on the experience. "It was great to get my mom and my sisters up for a game," Wedin said. "To see Coach Cadillac (Williams) — his first home game — to have it end like that and see the guys playing like that was very special for me and my family to watch." Wedin's been playing close attention to the Tigers, especially since Williams took over as interim head coach. He's a big fan of the energy that's been injected into the program, despite the team's losing record. "I loved how the team played," Wedin said. "Every single game they give their all no matter the score. If they’re up, they’re down, winning or losing, they’re playing hard, they’re playing 100% every snap. That’s what football is all about."