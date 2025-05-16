WAR ROOM: May 16-18

It's that time of year for Hugh Freeze and Auburn. Official visits are getting underway this weekend. There are 12 official visitors set to make the trip to the Plains beginning Friday, which means it's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Allen Turner Toyota of Auburn. Multiple five stars, linemen on both sides of the ball and a Big 10 commit highlight the list.

FIRST THINGS FIRST This is the first of several weekends with official visitors, as Auburn gets OV season underway with a strong first group. Only one of which is committed elsewhere, so the race is still wide open for almost everyone that will be on campus.

RUNNING BACKS Two running backs are set to be on campus this weekend, with five-star Derrek Cooper the highest rated recruit making an appearance this weekend. His last trip to Auburn was back in January for the Junior Day, and Cooper also has official visits set up with Miami, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Recently, Auburn offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix traveled to visit with Cooper, but Nix wasn't the only coach to pay a visit. Georgia, Texas, Ohio State and Miami have all recently visited with Cooper.

Jae Lamar is the second running back taking an official visit this weekend. He's officially down to six schools — Auburn, Miami, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. This will be his second trip to Auburn this year, as Georgia and Clemson are rumored to be the programs to beat in this one. Miami running back coach Matt Merritt, Georgia running back coach Josh Crawford and Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo all have stopped by Moultrie, Ga., to visit with Lamar.

TRIO OF OFFENSIVE LINEMAN Four programs have emerged as the finalists for three-star Dalton Toothman. Auburn is battling Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Clemson for the 6-foot-5 lineman. He has official visits set up with all four, although Auburn will be the first to get him on campus. Toothman is looking to take all official visits before coming to a decision, as he plans to focus on learning more about the education aspect while on his officials. Entering the weekend, though, Auburn appears to be in good shape.

Da'Ron Parks returns to campus for the second time this spring after an impressive first visit back in March. The Tigers are one of three schools that Parks has official visits locked in with, as Penn State and Kentucky are also set to get him on campus, but Auburn could grab a ton of momentum with the 6-foot-5 interior lineman this weekend.

Making the trip from Las Vegas will be Dominic Harris, who will be taking in campus for the first time. Things with Harris started picking up near the start of 2025, as offensive line coach Jake Thornton keeps in contact with Harris often. Other programs that are set to host him on official visits include Washington, Arizona, Utah and Nebraska.

TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMEN Three defensive lineman all rated inside the Rivals250 will be on campus, as defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams looks to bring in another impressive class. None are rated higher than four-star Bryce Perry-Wright, who's rightfully earned plenty of attention from programs all over the country. Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M are those most in contention; official visits have been scheduled with all six programs.

Auburn signed one player out of Southwest DeKalb last class in freshman wide receiver Sam Turner, and will get a chance to do so again this class in its pursuit of defensive lineman Earnest Rankins. Two other SEC programs are thought to be in the mix with Rankins, as Ole Miss and Georgia are considered to be the other contenders. Auburn will look to make a move with Rankins this weekend, as the Tigers get his first official visit.

Former Alabama commit Vodney Cleveland, who reopened his recruitment in December, is set to return to the Plains once again. He's become a frequent visitor of Auburn and a high priority player for DJ Durkin's defense, as the defensive coordinator indicated with a trip to Birmingham earlier this week to see Cleveland. Other programs involved in this one include Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Texas.

LIVIN' ON THE EDGE Five-star edge rusher and No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, Anthony Jones, might be the most important visitor of the weekend. Hugh Freeze has made it his mission to recruit the state well, and it starts with the best player in it. Jones will return to Auburn after making a trip to A-Day, and this weekend will be his first of five scheduled official visits. Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon and Alabama are also set to host him on official visits. Alabama gets the final official visit for Jones, who isn't in a rush to make a decision.

Florida native Trenton Henderson, who's known Auburn edge coach Roc Bellantoni before his return to the Plains, is back on campus this weekend for the first of five scheduled official visits. Henderson's other official visits will be to LSU, Michigan, Florida and USC.

BIG LINEBACKER TARGET Four-star Adam Balogoun-Ali is back on campus this weekend for the first time since his spring visit since Big Cat. DJ Durkin has prioritized Balogoun-Ali, so look for the Tigers to make a big impression this weekend.

DON'T FORGET THE DBs CJ Hester has a commitment date for July 1 and Auburn is among his top six, along with Florida, Miami, Georgia, Syracuse and Iowa. It's thought that the two in-state schools are likely near the top, with Georgia and Auburn pushing. This weekend could help propel Auburn into the conversation.