Postseason spots on the line

AUBURN | Nine weekends and 27 games into conference play and much remains undecided for No. 2 Auburn. The Tigers could come out of this weekend’s final series at No. 22 Ole Miss as a top four finisher with a double bye in the SEC Tournament, a top eight finisher with a single bye or completely out of the top eight and playing an elimination game Tuesday. Auburn enters the final three games of the regular season in a three-way tie with Vanderbilt and Georgia for fourth in the league, one game behind LSU in third place, one game ahead of Tennessee and Alabama in seventh and two games ahead of the Rebels in ninth.

Lucas Steele and McMurray are swinging hot bats for Auburn. (Photo by David Gray/Auburn athletics)

“All we can do is continue to try to play the brand of baseball that we’ve been doing and hopefully that will be good enough,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “They have a bunch of SEC wins and they’re trying to position. They’d love to host. We’d love to host. Everybody would like to add something to their resume. We’ll be fighting with those guys tooth and nail for every inch and every pitch.” The Tigers enter the series 37-15 overall and 16-11 in the league while Ole Miss is 35-17 and 14-13. The Rebels are 23-7 at home including 6-6 in the conference. OM is ninth in the SEC in batting average (.284), sixth in runs scored (399), fourth in home runs (97), 11th in team ERA (4.55), sixth in strikeouts (553), 11th in walks allowed (202) and 12th in fielding percentage (.973). AU is fourth in batting average (.304), eighth in runs scored (392), 10th in home runs (86), 10th in team ERA (4.52), ninth in strikeouts (494), third in walks allowed (172) and 4th in fielding percentage (.981).

“So I think just us continuing to put our head down and go to work and not worry about the future. Kinda staying in the moment is going to be huge for us,” said senior Cooper McMurray. “It’s a really good ball club we’re going up to play. There’s no off weeks in the SEC. Just an opportunity to go up there and try to win some ballgames.” The pitching matchups for the weekend will be AU right-hander Cam Tilly (3-1, 4.38 ERA) vs. OM left-hander Hunter Elliott (7-3, 3.66) Thursday, right-hander Samuel Dutton (6-2, 2.86) vs. right-hander Riley Maddox (5-5, 5.46) Friday and right-hander Christian Chatterton (4-1, 4.10) vs. right-hander Mason Nichols (3-2, 5.36) Saturday. Game times at Swayze Field are scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Games one and three will be on SECN+/ESPN+, and game two on SEC Network.