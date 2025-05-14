Auburn delivers statement in regional win

"A fabulous week for these kids," Clinard said. "They played some great golf. They really wanted to protect their home turf. They were like, 'Nobody's coming in here and beating us,' but they have to go earn it. They have to go play at a high level, and they did that this week."

The Tigers started the day with an 18-shot lead, but Nick Clinard's team wasn't satisfied with just status quo, going out and shooting a combined 13-under to take the regional by an eyepopping 27 strokes over second-place Texas A&M.

AUBURN | Going into the final day of the NCAA Regional at the Auburn University Club, it wasn't a matter of if No. 1 Auburn would win, but by how much.

The final score was 32 under par, led by Jackson Koivun's 12-under that helped him clinch the individual title at the regional, becoming just the second Auburn golfer to win the award, the last coming in 1990 when Jimmy Green got the job done.

"He's a great putter, he's a great player, and obviously he's an incredible young man," Clinard said. "His work ethic is through the roof."

Koivun made only one bogey in the 54 holes, which came on an uncommon three-putt by the sophomore. He finished in style, holing a 30-foot putt on No. 18 before a large contingent of Auburn fans.

"It was awesome," Koivun said. "The Auburn support is unbelievable. To hear that roar when that putt sank, it was pretty cool to experience."

Josiah Gilbert had the Tigers' low round of the day at six-under, even with a bogey on No. 17. His tee shot on No. 18 landed in the bunker, forcing the Australian native to punch out. After a shot landed 10 feet from the hole, he finished the round with a par.

"I knew that if I gave myself a good number, I gave myself a full lob wedge in, so try and hit it within a makeable distance and then just hit a good putt," Gilbert said. "It's kind of nothing else you can do. Probably got a little bit unlucky to be where I was in the bunker, so just control what you can control, really."

It was Auburn's third straight regional win as the Tigers try to repeat as national champions. Clinard quickly turned his focus to what his team needs to do in Carlsbad, Calif., to bring the trophy home again.

"We always challenge our guys to constantly compete and win golf tournaments," he said. "Next week is the one that matters, though."