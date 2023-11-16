For most of Auburn's commits, round one of the playoffs took place last week. Some are moving on to the next round, while others saw their seasons and high school careers come to a close. Let's review how most of Auburn's commits did in their games, highlighting Malik Blocton as the Big Cat of the Week. There's a couple of new faces in this edition, too.

Malik Blocton powered his team to the second round last week. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Malik Blocton, 2024 DE (Pike Road, Ala.) When his team needed him most, Blocton came through. It's not often that a defensive lineman finds himself with the ball in his hands, let alone find the end zone, but that wasn't the case Friday. Blocton intercepted Homewood and ran it back 66 yards for what ended up being the game-winning score, as Pike Road defeated the Patriots 10-9. He finished the evening with an additional seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Malik Blocton Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries Interceptions 93 25 13 2 1

Jamonta Waller, 2024 OLB (Picayune, Miss.) Auburn worked diligently throughout the fall to flip Waller from Florida and its efforts paid off Saturday when the Rivals100 linebacker announced the move. The news broke a day after Picayune's first-round victory over Forest Hill, where Waller recorded four tackles and a tackle for loss in a 42-0 win.

Jamonta Waller Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 60 20 9

Malcolm Simmons, 2024 WR (Alexander City, Ala. — Benjamin Russell) Benjamin Russell is moving on to the second round after its 39-12 win against Lanier where Simmons had a hat trick. He scored three touchdowns — all rushing — on four carries, while also tallying 47 yards receiving with five catches.

Malcolm Simmons Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs 48 884 10 24 147 7

Bryce Cain, 2024 WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker) Unfortunately for Cain, Baker's season came to a close last week as the Hornets fell short in a home game against Auburn, dropping the contest 21-17. Cain had three receptions for 67 yards receiving and of course finished with a touchdown, as he so often did this season.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 43 948 16

Kaleb Harris, 2024 S (Alabaster, Ala. — Thompson) Harris only played in the first half for Thompson, as the Warriors went up big against Florence, who were on the wrong end of a talent gap. Still, the Auburn commit recorded seven tackles while on the field, as Thompson advanced with a 42-0 shutout victory.

Kaleb Harris Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions Fumble Recoveries 88 10 1 3 4

Kensley Faustin, 2024 S (Naples, Fla.) Naples won its first round game last week and it wasn't close. The Golden Eagles blanked Parish 42-0 as Faustin had four tackles and a tackle for loss, while also playing some special teams. Faustin had the opportunity to return three punts, with his total return yardage tallying 27 yards.

Kensley Faustin Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions Fumble Recoveries 50 6 3 1

Jalyn Crawford, 2024 CB (Lilburn, Ga. — Parkview) Parkview faced one of Georgia's best last week, taking on undefeated Colquitt County in its first round game. The Panthers went one and done, as Colquitt County doubled up Parkview 51-25. Complete stats for Crawford are unknown, but it wasn't his best game, as the cornerback gave up two scores. Complete season stats unavailable.

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DT (Birmingham, Ala. — Parker) Just like its done for most of the season, Parker had no issues handling its first round opponent, as the Thundering Herd stomped Mae Jemison 62-14. Crawford had four tackles in the win.

Jourdin Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions Car/Yds/TDs 50 4 12 1 7/13/3

Kendarius Reddick, 2025 ATH (Thomasville, Ga. — Thomas County Central) Facing a two-win team in the first round of the Georgia 6A Playoffs, Thomas County Central took care of business with a 49-0 win. Reddick had two tackles in the victory for the Yellow Jackets.

Kendarius Reddick Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions Rec/Yds/TDs 35 3 3 4/60/1

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE (Alpharetta, Ga. — Milton) Another recent Auburn commit, Ghea had the biggest game of his season last week against Duluth, as Milton won convincingly 53-0. Ghea had four receptions for a season-high 55 yards receiving.