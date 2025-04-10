Walker 'getting adjusted'

“It's going pretty well. I'm getting adjusted here pretty good,” Walker said. “We've stacked a few couples weeks together, so we're doing pretty good.”

Walker, a 6-foot-3, 327-pound senior, joined the Tigers via the transfer portal this offseason. He spent the previous two seasons at Western Kentucky after playing the first two seasons of his college career at Texas A&M.

Auburn’s defensive line will have a new look in 2025, and Dallas Walker IV is expected to be a significant part of it.

Going from the mid-major level back to the SEC has presented Walker with a learning curve, but he believes he is coming along and will be in a good position to make an impact when the season begins.

“I would say the biggest adjustment is just changing with the scheme,” Walker said. “Coming from WKU we played a lot of three down, so we were playing a lot of blocks. And then here we play a lot of four down, so you have a lot of 2I and the 3-tech work.

“The attack, react stance and stuff like that. Just getting adjusted to the scheme, but it hasn't been a bad thing. I've been adjusting very well, that's just probably the biggest thing.”

Unlike most players who make the jump from mid-major programs to the SEC level, Walker has been here before.

“I did go to Texas A&M for two years, so I'm kind of familiar with the practice schedules and how big everyone is, the difference in the level of competition,” Walker said. “I feel like I've been adjusting pretty well.”

Not only does Walker believe Auburn is a fit for him on the football field, he has immersed himself in the community and has enjoyed getting to know members of the Auburn Family since arriving in January.

“It was really just kind of like the culture here,” Walker said. “I really love what Coach Freeze is trying to build here. Coach Vontrell (King-Williams) and Coach (DJ) Durkin and I have really good relationships. Just the culture here and the family aspect.

“Wherever you go down here, it doesn't matter if you go to Walmart or a basketball game, the Auburn people really treat each other as a family and they're all nice to each other and really welcoming.”

As much as he has enjoyed being in Auburn, Walker understands the importance of delivering on the field. Readjusting to SEC competition has been a priority for him and he is already seeing a difference.

“I feel like I learned a lot playbook-wise and just from experience,” Walker said. “Being out there learning how to strike blocks. Getting a feel for how fast the game is and knowing the running back could show up at any moment so you always have to keep your feet hot.”

“I feel like I've just matured a lot as a player and a person in general.”