AuburnSports - Virginia speedster commits to Auburn

Virginia speedster commits to Auburn

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Auburn has added a commitment from one of the nation’s fastest recruits.

Malcolm Johnson, a wide receiver from Alexandria, Va., announced Friday his intention to sign with Auburn.

Johnson, who has clocked a 10.38-second 100-meter dash, chose Auburn over his other four finalists: Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida.

A big reason for his decision is wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Another is new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

"It's a great town and Coach Burns and I have a great relationship," Johnson told Rivals.com. "I feel like I can talk to him on and off the field. Their new offensive coordinator (Morris) is going to be doing something special with their offense."

As a junior, Johnson had 47 receptions for 832 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rivals ranks Johnson, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, the No. 6 recruit in Virginia, the No. 40 wide receiver in the country and No. 220 in the Rivals250.

