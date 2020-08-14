AuburnSports - Virginia speedster commits to Auburn

Virginia speedster commits to Auburn
Auburn has added a commitment from one of the nation’s fastest recruits.
Malcolm Johnson, a wide receiver from Alexandria, Va., announced Friday his intention to sign with Auburn.
Johnson, who has clocked a 10.38-second 100-meter dash, chose Auburn over his other four finalists: Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida.
A big reason for his decision is wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Another is new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
"It's a great town and Coach Burns and I have a great relationship," Johnson told Rivals.com. "I feel like I can talk to him on and off the field. Their new offensive coordinator (Morris) is going to be doing something special with their offense."
As a junior, Johnson had 47 receptions for 832 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rivals ranks Johnson, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, the No. 6 recruit in Virginia, the No. 40 wide receiver in the country and No. 220 in the Rivals250.
Committed pic.twitter.com/90KpYSkhab— Malcolm Johnson Jr ⁵ (@TTG_Malcolm) August 14, 2020