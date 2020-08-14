AuburnSports - Virginia speedster commits to Auburn

Malcolm Johnson , a wide receiver from Alexandria, Va., announced Friday his intention to sign with Auburn.

Auburn has added a commitment from one of the nation’s fastest recruits.

Johnson, who has clocked a 10.38-second 100-meter dash, chose Auburn over his other four finalists: Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida.

A big reason for his decision is wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Another is new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

"It's a great town and Coach Burns and I have a great relationship," Johnson told Rivals.com. "I feel like I can talk to him on and off the field. Their new offensive coordinator (Morris) is going to be doing something special with their offense."