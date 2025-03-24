Published Mar 24, 2025
VIDEO: Vickers Press Conference
circle avatar
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
Publisher
Twitter
@JayGTate
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Auburn's new women's basketball coach stops by to discuss his plans for next season and beyond, what he'll miss about Norfolk State, the things he cannot do without and why he feels so strongly about accountability.