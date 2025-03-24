VIDEO: Vickers Press Conference

Auburn's new women's basketball coach stops by to discuss his plans for next season and beyond, what he'll miss about Norfolk State, the things he cannot do without and why he feels so strongly about accountability.
Video highlights from the media portion of Auburn's spring practice on Tuesday morning.
An experienced returning cast and two big additions from the portal have Auburn’s OL on the upswing this spring.
Auburn formally introduced Larry Vickers as the next head coach of its women's basketball program Monday afternoon.
Auburn's new women's basketball coach discusses his plans for next season, his view on the portal and more!
Defensive lineman Philip Blidi was one of the players the stood out at Auburn’s Pro Day Monday.
