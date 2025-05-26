Tigers advance to match play

"We know that stroke play doesn't decide it," the sophomore said. "I mean, we finished sixth last year in stroke play, so just taking that mindset in one match at a time."

While the Tigers came up just short to Arizona State, Joseph Gilbert quickly reminded everyone that it's a brand new game starting Tuesday morning.

CARLSBAD, Calif. | Heading into Monday's final round of stroke play, No. 1 Auburn had its sights on finishing first heading into match play on Tuesday for the first time in program history.

Gilbert shot his best round of the championships, making five birdies with one bogey to finish at -4 on the day. His only blemish came on No. 3, and the Australian native was clean from there, making birdie on No. 6, 7 and 10 before closing his round out with a birdie on No. 18.

For Gilbert, the round came down to one thing: keeping the ball in play.

"I hit the ball a lot better today," he said. I birdied all four par fives, which was great. Drove the ball good, kept it in play, which is massive around here. Something I hadn't done the first three days. So, just a little bit more disciplined, which is great."

Gilbert's score was needed on a day when Brendan Valdes (76) and Carson Bacha (76) struggled, combining to shoot eight over. His coach couldn't have been more happy for the sophomore.

"What a great round by Josiah," Clinard said. "I mean, listen, he's a big-time player. He's just still learning the game. He's a sophomore, but he's coming to his own. He's extremely talented and gifted."

Jackson Koivun had an up-and-down day on his way to a two-under 70. He birdied the first two holes before bogeying No. 3. Birdies on No. 6, 10 and 11 brought him within two shots of the individual leader, but three straight bogeys cost him any shot at the prize. Birdies on No. 16 and 18 surrounded a bogey on 17 as he finished tied-4th, garnering him a top-10 finish and 20th point to earn his PGA Tour Card.

Cayden Pope finished at even par with two birdies and two bogeys.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed heading into match play and will battle No. 7 Virginia on Tuesday morning in the quarterfinals. Those two teams met in the same round last year, with Auburn winning and going on to the national title.

Coverage will begin on the Golf Channel at noon CT.