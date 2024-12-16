VIDEO: PORTAL SZN, Ep. 6

Sir Bryan Matthews joins the show to provide his view on the Tigers' acquisition of LT Xavier Chaplin and which visitor could be the next to pop in Auburn's favor.
Thank you for watching!
Sir Bryan Matthews joins the show to provide his view on the Tigers' acquisition of LT Xavier Chaplin and which visitor could be the next to pop in Auburn's favor.
Thank you for watching!
Auburn hosted Virginia Tech offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin this week, as the Tigers seek a portal LT.
Cardwell continues to get Auburn fans on their feet with highlight dunks and blocks in the Tigers' rout of Ohio State.
Our notebook of takeaways from Auburn's bludgeoning of Ohio Stae
Johni Broome led the Tigers with 21 points and 20 rebounds as No. 2 Auburn routed Ohio State.
Georgia Tech defensive back transfer Taye Seymore visited Auburn this week.
Auburn hosted Virginia Tech offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin this week, as the Tigers seek a portal LT.
Cardwell continues to get Auburn fans on their feet with highlight dunks and blocks in the Tigers' rout of Ohio State.
Our notebook of takeaways from Auburn's bludgeoning of Ohio Stae