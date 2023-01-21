Isaia Faga had one offer just over a month ago. It was from Utah, where he committed to in mid-December. He's since picked up three more offers — UNLV, Texas and Auburn. The Tigers are the latest, offering the 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive lineman earlier this week. "It’s a blessing to me," Faga said. "I’m just thankful to be honest. I only have four offers but everytime I get one, the feeling is always new. So I just feel super grateful, thankful." Faga is already planning a visit to Auburn on Jan. 28 for a junior day.

Isaia Faga is planning to visit Auburn later this month. (@fagaisaia/Twitter)

Next weekend won't be his first trip to the Plains; he attended two games last fall. Faga was on campus for the Tigers' win over San Jose State on Sept. 10 and the loss to Arkansas Oct. 29. "When I was there, it was like ‘Man this is crazy," Faga said. This upcoming visit will be a little different. Faga is committed to Utah now, where his mom's first-cousin, Lewis Powell, serves as the defensive ends coach for the Utes. "That was my first offer and at the time when I committed, I had no other offers," Faga said. "I just knew that they were showing me the most love. My thought process is you only need one opportunity and they blessed me with that."