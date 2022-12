Hugh Freeze got another one.

Auburn grabbed its third transfer commit of the early signing period on Wednesday, when former Tulsa offensive lineman Dillon Wade elected to transfer to Auburn. Wade took an official visit over the weekend and was one of the final visitors to leave.

"I’ve heard the culture around here is really amazing," Wade said. "I like that. And also, Auburn-Alabama. Ever since I was a kid, Auburn’s been a school of interest and as I’ve gotten older, the opportunity came in hand and I feel like I could make something happen here."