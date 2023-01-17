Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each has had on the depth chart.

The first deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play this fall is Jan. 18. There is a second opportunity for players to enter the portal May 1-15.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2022-23 season has taken off with nine departures and 12 incoming since the end of the season.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (1): Zach Calzada (Incarnate Word)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Sr. T.J. Finley, So. Robby Ashford, RFr. Holden Geriner

Incoming (1): TFr. Hank Brown

The Skinny: Ashford returns as the starting quarterback but Auburn is expected to bring in a transfer to compete with him, either in the next several days or in May. Finley and Geriner will have an opportunity to compete for the starting position this spring. Brown signed in December.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (1): Jordon Ingram

Transfers in (1): Brian Battie (USF)

Current (3): Jr. Jarquez Hunter, So. Damari Alston, So. Sean Jackson

Incoming (1): TFr. Jeremiah Cobb

The Skinny: Hunter looks ready to take on leadership at the position and be the No. 1 option. Battie was a key addition and should battle Hunter for the starting job. Alston should also have a bigger role after playing as a true freshman last season. Cobb is scheduled to sign Feb. 1 as the highest-rated prospect in AU’s 2023 class.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (3): J.J. Evans, Ze’Vian Capers (WKU), Dazalin Worsham

Transfers in (1): Nick Mardner (CIN)

Current (8): Sr. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr. Malcolm Johnson, Jr. Koy Moore, Jr. Tar’Varish Dawson, Jr. Landen King, So. Camden Brown, So. Omari Kelly, So. Jay Fair

Incoming (1): TFr. Daquayvious Sorey

The Skinny: Ja’Varrius Johnson is a playmaker in the slot, but the Tigers need the same from the outside positions. Mardner had a strong 2021 season at Hawaii and could be a big red zone target. Brown, Kelly and Fair all played as true freshman last fall and could step into much bigger roles in 2023. Perhaps Malcolm Johnson, Moore or Dawson step up their production with a new pass-friendly staff. King could also play tight end. Sorey could certainly help out as a true freshman this fall.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (1): Rivaldo Fairweather (FIU)

Current (4): Sr. Luke Deal, Sr. Tyler Fromm, Sr. Brandon Frazier, RFr. Micah Riley-Ducker

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Auburn got the playmaker it wanted at the position in Fairweather, who has two years of eligibility remaining. With three seniors, the position will be a big priority in the 2024 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Keiondre Jones (FSU)

Transfers in (3): Dillon Wade (TULSA), Gunner Britton (WKU), Avery Jones (ECU)

Current (8): Gr. Jalil Irvin, Gr. Kameron Stutts, Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Jr. Avery Jernigan, So. Colby Smith, So. Garner Langlo, RFr. Eston Harris

Incoming (5): Jr. Izavion Miller, TFr. Tyler Johnson, TFr. Bradyn Joiner, TFr. Connor Lew, TFr. Clay Wedin

The Skinny: The addition of three transfers, one junior college signee and four high school signees is the influx of talent this position has need for years. Wade, Britton and Jones at tackle, and Miller at center, should compete for starting spots right away. Wade could also play guard. Stutts and Wright are potential starters at guard while Irvin and Tate both have starting experience at center. Of AU’s four high school signings, Lew may have the best opportunity to play early.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): Marquis Robinson

Transfers in (3): Mosiah Nasili-Kite (MARY), Lawrence Johnson (PUR), Justin Rogers (UK)

Current (6): Sr. Marcus Harris, Jr. Zeke Walker, Jr. Jayson Jones, Jr. Jeffrey M’Ba, So. Tobechi Okoli, RFr. Enyce Sledge

Incoming (3):Jr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, TFr. Darron Reed, TFr. Stephen Johnson

The Skinny: The new staff has done a great job strengthening this position. Nasili-Kite, Johnson and Rogers are key additions that should provide immediate help along with JUCO All-American Jamison-Travis. Rogers is a likely starter at noseguard. Harris returns for his third year as a starter. Jones was a part-time starter last year. M’Ba showed signs of being a playmaker at the end of last season. Walker is a bit of a wildcard after not playing much over the last two seasons.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER/EDGE

Transfers out (1): Joko Willis

Transfers in (1): Gr. Elijah McAllister (VAN)

Current (1): So. Dylan Brooks

Incoming (3): TFr. Keldric Faulk, TFr. Brenton Williams, TFr. Wilky Denaud

The Skinny: Auburn has strengthened here but could still use a pass rusher the caliber of a Derick Hall or Eku Leota. Faulk was a key late addition and McAllister is a big, physical Jack linebacker that could be a standout on the strongside. Brooks needs to take a big step forward in the offseason. It wouldn’t be surprising to see two of the three true freshmen to play right away considering the lack of depth.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (2): DeMario Tolan (LSU), LB Austin Keys (OM)

Current (7): Sr. Cam Riley, Sr. Wesley Steiner, Sr. Desmond Tisdol, Sr. Kameron Brown, Sr. Eugene Asante, RFr. Powell Gordon, RFr. Robert Woodyard

Incoming (0): None

The Skinny: Riley was probably AU’s most consistent middle linebacker last season and it will be interesting how the group responds to a new position coach and a more aggressive scheme. Tolan and Keys will have a chance to step in as an immediate starters with Keys a jumbo-sized Mike. Gordon and Woodyard both redshirted last fall but will have an opportunity to move past some veteran on the depth chart starting in the spring. This is a position that will have to be a priority in the 2024 class with so many upperclassmen. This position may have to take on more pass-rushing responsibilities.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (1): A.D. Diamond (UAB)

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Gr. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr. D.J. James, Sr. Jaylin Simpson, Jr. Keionte Scott, So. J.D. Rhym, RFr. Austin Ausberry

Incoming (4): TFr. Kayin Lee, TFr. J.C. Hart, TFr. Colton Hood, TFr. Tyler Scott

The Skinny: This position is absolutely loaded with the return of Pritchett and James. Scott was a standout at nickel and also returns as a starter. Simpson could play corner, nickel or safety depending on need. He was a standout safety the last half of the last season. Rhym and Ausberry should have expanded roles this season and expect a couple of freshmen to play right away too, especially Lee, who enrolled in January.

SAFETY

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (6): Sr. Zion Puckett, Jr. Donovan Kaufman, Jr. Marquise Gilbert, Jr. Craig McDonald, So. Cayden Bridges, So. Caleb Wooden

Incoming (3): TFr. Terrance Love, TFr. Sylvester Smith, TFr. C.J. Johnson

The Skinny: Puckett is a returning starter while Kaufman has starting experience as a safety and nickel. Bridges also has starting experience at safety giving the Tigers a lot of depth at this position. Love and/or Johnson could project as a future linebackers if they keep growing.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 9

Transfers in: 12

Current: 52

Incoming: 21