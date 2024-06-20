There's a cliche that freshmen aren't actually freshmen by the end of their first season, and in some ways, that is true. They are used to the grind and responsibilities of being a Division I football player, and the playbook, once making their head spin in circles, has simplified. That means going into your sophomore season is even easier, even with two new coordinators. All five of these guys saw considerable playing time in 2023 and will continue to build the future (and present) for Hugh Freeze's program. Let's look at five sophomores who will be critical in the Tigers having a good season.

Keldric Faulk proved his worth as a freshman in 2023. (Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)

Keldric Faulk (DE)

Playing in the trenches in the SEC as a freshman is not for everyone, but Faulk showed he could be counted on during his rookie campaign to give Auburn depth on the defensive line. His role on that line will be extremely vital this season as the Tigers try to get more pressure on the opposing quarterback. In 2024, Faulk put up 35 total tackles (21 solo) with 3.5 TFL and a sack, earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. More awards are undoubtedly in his future as he uses his pure ability and experience to become even more of a force up front.

Kayin Lee (CB)

Lee came to Auburn and made an immediate impact for the Tigers, appearing in every game as a freshman, including a starter role in his debut against UMass. Now a bonafide starter after four of the five players graduate from Auburn's secondary, Lee will have to raise his leadership skills for that group, which is already led by Keionte Scott and Jerrin Thompson. The Ellenwood, Ga., native recorded 18 tackles and two TFLs with a forced fumble last season. Look for those numbers to grow massively in his second year.

Jeremiah Cobb (RB)

At most schools, Cobb would be the featured back going into his sophomore season. Unfortunately for the Montgomery, Ala., native, he still sits behind Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston on the depth chart. That doesn't mean he won't get his share of snaps, though. Freeze loves the way Cobb runs the ball and his preparation. He's bound to burst big runs up the middle at any time and can be an asset in the passing game. If he's patient, this could be a big year for the back.

Jeremiah Cobb will play a vital role for Auburn's offense in his sophomore season. (Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)

Connor Lew (C)

Much like Faulk, Lew was put into the fire in the trenches as a true freshman, but he was also at one of the most critical positions on the field: offensive center. After Avery Jones had gone down with an injury, Lew was responsible for controlling the offensive line, and he did a splendid job in that role. That's an excellent sign for a revamped offensive line looking to improve after up-and-down performances last season.

Alex McPherson (K)