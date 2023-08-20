“It's a case of a guy that's stood out the entire camp -- his body has changed since he got here, and he's stood out all camp. It's Izavion Miller -- Too Tall. We can't keep him off the field. He's going to have to play,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Miller, who goes by Too Tall, has positioned himself to be a starter when the Tigers open up the season against UMass Sept. 2.

AUBURN | There are other good candidates, for sure, but if you’re drawing up a list of Auburn’s most improved players this fall, Izavion Miller would have to be at or near the top.

Miller, a junior college transfer, worked most of spring and fall camp at right tackle where fellow transfer Gunner Britton appeared to be entrenched as the starter.

But Miller’s improvement has Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton working Britton at other positions including left guard.

“Gunner knows all five spots, so that gives us some flexibility to maneuver,” said Freeze. “Gunner's played well, too; we're going to need them both.

“But that's just a case of us trying to make sure we're ready for all different combinations and getting him live reps there at right tackle. And we got (Gunner) some at center one day. We got Connor Lew some at guard. We're trying to get all those combinations prepared.”

Freeze and Thornton recognized Miller’s potential even before he arrived in Auburn in January. What they didn’t realize was how quickly Miller would improve and how much work he was willing to put in during the offseason under strength and conditioning coach Dom Studzinski.

“His body and from the time he’s gotten here, the job Dom’s done with him. I mean, his body and his feet are really, really good,” said Freeze. “He’s going to be a really, really good offensive lineman. You know, these catapult deals … his explosion is really, really good. He’s strong. He’s got explosion. He’s got flexibility. We need to keep recruiting guys like that.”

Auburn is expected to hold its 14th practice of fall camp Monday afternoon.