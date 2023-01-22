Coulibaly finished with a career-high 31 points and led the team with seven rebounds.

"I think they were focused, I think they paid attention to details," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "We hit free throws down the stretch. We created some mismatches and [Coulibaly], we rode her back and she produced for us, she carried us to victory."

Trailing by as many as 14, Auburn used a second-half comeback to erase an eight-point halftime deficit and force overtime against Ole Miss. Led by Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn outlasted the Rebels in overtime to win 77-76 for their first SEC win of the season.

It wasn't the first matchup between the two teams this season. Auburn faced Ole Miss in Oxford to open conference play last month and lost by 32.

The Tigers flipped the script Sunday.

"They beat us the first one, I was just ready," Coulibaly said. "I just wanted to win. I was tired of losing, we were desperate for a win and I just gave it to them."

Auburn trailed 37-23 with 3:14 to go in the second quarter before going on a 10-0 run to close the gap back to four points. Coulibaly, Honesty Scott-Grayson and Mar'Shaun Bostic, who were the Tigers' leading scorers, all contributed to the run.

Scott-Grayson and Bostic each finished with 11 points, and Scott-Grayson reached 1,000 career points during the game.

"She was huge today," Harris said of Scott-Grayson. "When I need her to get the ball and create, she can get the ball and create. Honesty was huge in the game, not just scoring, but in all the other little things she does."

With their 24-point third quarter, Auburn took a slight lead into the fourth before Ole Miss made it 70-70 and sent it to overtime. Coulibaly made a key 3-pointer and knocked down a pair of free throws to give Auburn a late lead that was never relinquished.

"They just showed a lot of grit, a lot of toughness," Harris said.

The Tigers play at Kentucky Thursday, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network-plus.