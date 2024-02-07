“We had the advantage on the inside with Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “We were able to handle any of their perimeter pressure and be able to get the ball in situations where we could get tight catches, and they just fouled us. We took advantage of that.”

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome combined for 50 points to lead the 12th-ranked Tigers to a 99-81 win over the 16th-ranked Tide Wednesday night at Neville Arena.

Auburn had a decisive 40-26 advantage on points in the paint and converted 15 Alabama turnovers into 22 points.

The Tigers improve to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in the SEC, pulling into a three-way tie with Alabama and No. 15 South Carolina for first place in the SEC. No. 6 Tennessee is a half-game behind at 7-2.

“I felt like going in, this game was clearly the biggest regular-season game we’ve had this year,” said Pearl. “Because if Alabama get this one they’re two games up on us and we’re probably not in the championship race. And so we put ourselves in a position where at least we’re still in it.

“The crowd was amazing. The environment was tremendous. ESPN goes to a lot of great buildings, a lot of sellout crowds. This place is different."

Williams finished with a career-high 26 points along with six rebounds. Broome had 24 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

“It felt like the Washington game when we were going crazy together,” said Williams. “It felt really good just being patient inside. That’s our game and we just took advantage of it.”

Tre Donaldson added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Chad Baker-Mazara 13 points and six rebounds.