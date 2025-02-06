Tigers take down Texas A&M

"We talked about them setting the tone, and they have been doing that all week," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "As a matter of fact, even in the last basketball game, I thought they set the tone. So we need them to continue to do that. I think their chemistry is really good right now."

DeYona Gaston led the team in scoring for the fourth consecutive game with 18 points, while Yuting Deng (12 points), Taylen Collins (10 points) and Mar'Shaun Bostic (10 points) were also in double figures.

The Tigers' starters scored over 90% of their points in the 65-52 win over Texas A&M.

It was Auburn's starting five that got the job done Thursday night.

It was a slow start for both teams, as Auburn took just a 12-8 lead into the second quarter. It was in that second quarter that the Tigers distanced themselves, outscoring Texas A&M 16-6 and forcing 10 turnovers. Auburn led 28-14 at halftime, with half of those off Aggie turnovers.

"We want to score in transition, and then we want to get a steal and go score again, and then get in the press and go score again," Harris said. "And I thought we had a few positions where we were able to get the stop, score, stop. And that was something that we worked on. I was really pleased that we didn't turn it over as much."

Auburn finished the night with 10 turnovers, setting a season-low in SEC play for the Tigers.

Bostic, who was one assist away from a double-double Sunday against South Carolina, made sure to get it Thursday. The senior guard finished with 10 points and 10 assists for her first career double-double.

"It feels great," Bostic said. "I had looked up, I told Coach (Harris), let me run just one more play so I can get one more point, and it ended up working out."

She also recorded seven steals, the most by an Auburn player in a game since 2019.

"I was really happy for her, she wanted that double-double," Harris said. "But I was really happy with the steals. I thought she set the tone defensively, which set the tone for the game tonight."

With the win, Auburn's now won three in a row inside Neville Arena, while also marking just the third win for the Tigers in the series history against the Aggies. Auburn will next face four ranked opponents in a row, with three of those games happening on the road.

"We have a tough stretch," Harris said. "We have three ranked opponents in a row. And so we're going to take it one game at a time."

The Tigers take on No. 15 Oklahoma on Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in Norman.