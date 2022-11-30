Scott-Grayson had her third 20-point game of the season in the win, while Romi Levy put up the best stat line of her career along with her second-career double-double.

"I would say mainly just our grit and determination to go out there and really just not get beat by them again. Nobody wanted that," said guard Honesty Scott-Grayson. "I feel like we came out with a different mindset than last year and our focus was to get the job done and that’s what we did."

This year's team wasn't going to lose again. Auburn took control early, and despite head coach Johnnie Harris' absence with illness, defeated Little Rock 70-48 Wednesday.

Last season, Auburn lost to Little Rock on the road.

Auburn's offense scored 22 points in the first period, as Scott-Grayson connected on a pair of 3-pointers and led the team with eight points. Defensively, the Tigers only gave up eight points, while forcing Little Rock into seven turnovers.

In the second period, Auburn's defense played too aggressive, committing 10 fouls. The Tigers sent Little Rock to the free-throw line 17 times, where the Trojans scored 10 of their 16 second-quarter points.

Auburn took a 37-24 lead into halftime, where acting head coach Damitria Buchanan preached better discipline.

"We had to stop fouling and stop giving up offensive rebounds," Buchanan said. "We’re doing a good job guarding them, I feel like we were doing a good job executing, but those two things, we had to be disciplined and stop putting them at the line so much."

Once the second half started, Little Rock didn't reach the free-throw line in the third quarter.

"Just shows that they listened and then executed," Buchanan said. "That’s a huge part of our team that has grown over time and hopefully continues to grow."

The Tigers' offense, meanwhile, extended the lead with an explosive third quarter, opening on a 15-4 run as the lead grew to as high as 26.

Levy's second-career double-double also came in the third, as she put up career-high numbers in points (18) and rebounds (13). With Kharyssa Richardson out, Levy got her first starting nod of the year.

"Yesterday I told Coach J, ‘I’m gonna get a double-double tomorrow," Levy said. "It was confidence. I know that once I crash the boards, all the other stuff is gonna come so I need to keep doing it."

Auburn is back in action against UCF on Saturday, taking on the Knights at 2 p.m. CT from Neville Arena.