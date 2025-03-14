Tigers survive

NASHVILLE | A basket from Johni Broome with 11.1 seconds left helped Auburn stave off a late-minute comeback attempt by Ole Miss as the Tigers defeated the Rebels, 62-57, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 SEC Championship.

The SEC Player of the Year, Broome put up 23 points and 15 rebounds to record his 18th double-double of the season and first in his last five games. He scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, none bigger than the last one.

"Well, I know I was going to the basket regardless," Broome said. "I faded away for the last bucket with Alabama. I told my teammates that won't happen again, I'm going to take a better shot. I just knew. They gave it to me again, trusted me again. I just had to finish for them this time."

Auburn got off to a slow start on offense, with eight of its first nine shot attempts being from beyond the arc, only making two.