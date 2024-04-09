Tigers suffer midweek defeat
AUBURN | It was another tough night for the Tigers at Plainsman Park.
Auburn lost its third consecutive home game Tuesday night, 3-2, to Alabama State. It’s the Hornets second-ever win over AU and their first win over a Power 5 program since beating Iowa 4-3 in 2017.
The Tigers fall to 18-14 overall and 7-1 in midweek games.
Auburn led 1-0 before hitting solo home runs off Zach Crotchfelt to lead off the seventh and eighth innings.
ASU added a run in the ninth on an error by second baseman Eric Guevara that allowed a runner from third to score with two outs.
Cade Belyeu led off the bottom of the ninth with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Stanfield to cut the lead to 3-2, but couldn’t push home the tying run.
AU had just five hits in the game in including four singles.
“It was a can of corn game,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “There were just a ton of fly balls that stayed in the ballpark. Didn’t take more than reasonable effort to catch most of them we hit tonight. The at-bats were not competitive enough for sure.
“Christian Herberholz did a nice job for five innings. Two disadvantaged counts, a 3-1 and a 2-0, that left the ballpark. And then really a leadoff walk there in the ninth too. It’s an accumulation of a lot of different things.”
Crotchfelt (1-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits in 1.0 inning.
Herberholz threw 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits and no walks. He struck out four on 66 pitches.
Tanner Bauman allowed one hit and struck out three in the sixth inning before turning it over to Crotchfelt. Hayden Murphy allowed an unearned run in 1.0 innings and John Armstrong got the final three outs in the ninth.
Auburn got on the board in the fourth as Gavin Miller was hit by a pitch, moved to third on back-to-back groundouts and scored on a passed ball.
Guevara, who recently returned from an ACL injury, got his first-career-hit, a single to left field, in the third inning.
Auburn, 2-10 in the SEC, hosts No. 8 Kentucky for a three-game series this weekend beginning Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.