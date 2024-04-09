AUBURN | It was another tough night for the Tigers at Plainsman Park. Auburn lost its third consecutive home game Tuesday night, 3-2, to Alabama State. It’s the Hornets second-ever win over AU and their first win over a Power 5 program since beating Iowa 4-3 in 2017. The Tigers fall to 18-14 overall and 7-1 in midweek games.

Herberholz gave AU 5.0 strong innings in the start. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Auburn led 1-0 before hitting solo home runs off Zach Crotchfelt to lead off the seventh and eighth innings. ASU added a run in the ninth on an error by second baseman Eric Guevara that allowed a runner from third to score with two outs. Cade Belyeu led off the bottom of the ninth with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Stanfield to cut the lead to 3-2, but couldn’t push home the tying run. AU had just five hits in the game in including four singles. “It was a can of corn game,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “There were just a ton of fly balls that stayed in the ballpark. Didn’t take more than reasonable effort to catch most of them we hit tonight. The at-bats were not competitive enough for sure. “Christian Herberholz did a nice job for five innings. Two disadvantaged counts, a 3-1 and a 2-0, that left the ballpark. And then really a leadoff walk there in the ninth too. It’s an accumulation of a lot of different things.” Crotchfelt (1-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits in 1.0 inning.