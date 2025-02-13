Auburn still perfect

The Tigers scored all six of their runs within the first three innings, as Auburn defeated Clemson 6-3 and remains perfect on the season. Heading into tomorrow's doubleheader, Auburn is 6-0.

It didn't take long for the bats to get going, either.

Clemson took an early lead on a solo home run in the first, but Auburn's Nelia Peralta picked up where she left off from last weekend in the bottom half of the inning.

The shortstop, who entered the game batting .611, singled to get on base for Icess Tresvik, who knocked Peralta in with a double that hit the wall in centerfield. Anna Wohlers then doubled in Tresvik, to give Auburn a 2-1 lead three batters into the game.

Rose Roach hit the first home run of her career in the bottom of the second, and the Tigers got three more in the bottom of the third when Ole Miss transfer Ma'Nia Wommack hit a three-run shot over the centerfield wall.

Clemson tried crawling back with a run in the fourth inning and a run in the fifth inning, before SJ Geurin shut down the Tigers in the final two innings. Chalea Clemmons earned the win for Auburn, going five innings and giving up three runs on five hits.

Auburn is back in action at 9 a.m. CST Friday morning against Virginia, with another game set for 2:30 p.m. CST later that day against UCF.