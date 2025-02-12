Tigers still pushing for Tide commit

"I think I did pretty good," Gibson said. "In drills, the shoulder drill, I ran a 4.38. I'm not very good at the shoulder, I didn't think I was very good at the shoulder. I think I did good when I was (Sunday)."

Even though his "limbs were dead," the Rivals100 cornerback from Gadsden, Ala., pushed through, and even surprised himself in one of the drills.

The next day, he threw on the cleats and got to work at the Under Armour Atlanta camp.

Gibson made a Christmas Eve commitment in December to the in-state Crimson Tide, but that hasn't stopped Auburn from giving him something to consider. The Tigers have continued to recruit Gibson hard, and last month, got the Alabama commit on campus for their Junior Day on Jan. 25.

"It was good," Gibson said. "Like, the atmosphere in the basketball stadium, it was loud. When they played Tennessee, it was loud."

Several weeks ago, at his own basketball game, Auburn cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff showed up to watch Gibson play. When asked about McGriff, Gibson smiled and gave insight into the relationship that the two have built.

"He really wants me," Gibson said. "That's my guy. Every time I see him, he’s like, 'no question.' He calls everybody top shelf. He's just a cool dude outside of sports."

Gibson plans to take several official visits, but will need to discuss with his family which schools get one. He knows that Auburn is in line to get one, though.

"The coaches, the players, the relationships with them," Gibson said on why he'll officially visit Auburn.

Outside of Auburn, Miami and Tennessee are also pushing for a flip. Gibson said that Tennessee is the program pushing the hardest for the flip, but that Auburn remains 'top five' for him.