Tigers run-rule Wright State

AUBURN | Cooper McMurray and Bub Terrell led a potent offensive attack as Auburn run-ruled Wright State 11-0 in seven innings Friday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
McMurray was 3 of 4 with two runs scored and four RBI while Terrell was 3 of 4 with two runs scored and three RBI, hitting his first-career home run in the first inning.
"It was definitely good to see a lot of runs on the board today and get back to the things we know how to do and we did all fall and all spring," said McMurray.
AU starter Samuel Dutton (1-1) earned the win throwing 5.2 shutout innings. He allowed seven hits and one walk, and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts.
"He changed speeds. He wiggled out of a couple of innings. We’re playing a quality ball club. Confidence that comes from that outing should really stick," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "I thought Dutton pitched great."
John Armstrong got AU out of a jam with one pitch in the sixth and Ryan Hetzler threw a perfect seventh to close out the win.
Auburn broke on top 5-0 in the first inning on two-RBI single by McMurray and the 3-run home run by Terrell, which was lined over the right-centerfield wall.
"He’s a freak," said McMurray of Terrell. "We’ve seen that all spring leading up to the season. So I was happy for him to get one, get a good swing and put one on the ball."
McMurray had a two-out, RBI-single in the second, and Chase Fralick added an RBI single and Eric Snow a sacrifice fly in the third to extend AU’s lead to 8-0.
The Tigers scored three more in the sixth on an RBI-single by Ike Irish, RBI-double by McMurray and RBI-single by Chris Rembert.
Many of AU's 14 hits were up the middle or to the opposite field.
“I just thought our at-bats were better," said Thompson. "I think we got on time a little bit more. McMurray had two really big doubles. Bub hitting the home run in the first was absolutely humongous for any team, to have someone that can do that.
"We struck again in the second and the third. That just means you’re having better at-bats up and down the lineup.”
Cade Belyeu was 2 of 3 with two stolen bases and three runs scored. Deric Fabian was 1 of 3 and turned two unassisted double plays at shortstop.
The series continues Saturday at noon CT and Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.