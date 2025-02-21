Tigers run-rule Wright State

AUBURN | Cooper McMurray and Bub Terrell led a potent offensive attack as Auburn run-ruled Wright State 11-0 in seven innings Friday afternoon at Plainsman Park. McMurray was 3 of 4 with two runs scored and four RBI while Terrell was 3 of 4 with two runs scored and three RBI, hitting his first-career home run in the first inning. "It was definitely good to see a lot of runs on the board today and get back to the things we know how to do and we did all fall and all spring," said McMurray.

Terrell round the bases after his first-career home run. (Photo by Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics)

AU starter Samuel Dutton (1-1) earned the win throwing 5.2 shutout innings. He allowed seven hits and one walk, and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts. "He changed speeds. He wiggled out of a couple of innings. We’re playing a quality ball club. Confidence that comes from that outing should really stick," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "I thought Dutton pitched great." John Armstrong got AU out of a jam with one pitch in the sixth and Ryan Hetzler threw a perfect seventh to close out the win. Auburn broke on top 5-0 in the first inning on two-RBI single by McMurray and the 3-run home run by Terrell, which was lined over the right-centerfield wall. "He’s a freak," said McMurray of Terrell. "We’ve seen that all spring leading up to the season. So I was happy for him to get one, get a good swing and put one on the ball." McMurray had a two-out, RBI-single in the second, and Chase Fralick added an RBI single and Eric Snow a sacrifice fly in the third to extend AU’s lead to 8-0. The Tigers scored three more in the sixth on an RBI-single by Ike Irish, RBI-double by McMurray and RBI-single by Chris Rembert.