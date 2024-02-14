Tigers rout Gamecocks
AUBURN | Auburn continued its domination at Neville Arena.
The 13th-ranked Tigers walloped No. 11 South Carolina 101-61 to improve to 13-0 at home.
"Tonight, after a slow start, we just made shots and played with great freedom,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “We also disrupted them offensively. We turned them over, we were aggressive and made plenty of offense out of our defense.”
Auburn, 20-5 overall and 9-3 in the SEC, ties USC for second-place in the conference, a half game behind first-place Alabama.
It’s AU’s 15th 20-win season and sixth in 10 years under Bruce Pearl. It's also AU's biggest win over a ranked opponent in program history.
Auburn shot a season-best .610 from the floor including 12 of 20 3-pointers. AU had 22 assists and just seven turnovers.
"Our assist/turnover ratio, the fact that we scored 101 but we did it with 22 assists and only seven turnovers speaks a lot," said Pearl.
USC was held to .346 shooting and turned the ball over 13 times, which AU converted into 25 points. USC missed its final 12 3-point attempts.
“They don’t turn the ball over but we blitzed them a little bit on ball screens,” said Pearl. “We did some things with our ball screens that bothered them.
“We switched a lot tonight. They ruled us down some and scored inside, but that takes away a lot of the things they like to do offensively.”
The Tigers were led by Jaylin Williams, who had 23 points on 5 of 7 3-pointers. Johni Broome had 21 points including a career-best four made 3-pointers on five attempts.
“When you get nine three-balls from your starting frontcourt, it kind of makes everything you might try to do offensively work,” said Pearl. “That makes you hard to guard, because what do you do? If you don’t switch, we’re going to get those shots. If you do switch, we’re going to have mismatches on the inside.”
Williams, who made 8 of 11 from the floor and had two steals, has totaled 70 points in his last three home games.
"Just being comfortable out there," said Williams. "The didn't force me to do anything. I just felt like I had the right looks. We prepared for those looks and I just had to knock them down."
Tre Donaldson added 11 points and four assists.
Auburn’s bench, led by Chad Baker-Mazara’s 10 points, out-scored USC 39-1. Baker-Mazara added a team-best five rebounds.
The Gamecocks got off to a hot start making their first three 3-pointers of the game but AU responded with an 18-3 run to build a double-digit lead and finished the half with a 14-4 run to lead 50-28 at the break.
AU shot 63.3 percent from the floor in the first half including 7 of 11 3-pointers. Williams had 16 at the break making 4 of 5 3-pointers.
Auburn hosts No. 22 Kentucky Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.