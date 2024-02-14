"Tonight, after a slow start, we just made shots and played with great freedom,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “We also disrupted them offensively. We turned them over, we were aggressive and made plenty of offense out of our defense.”

The 13th-ranked Tigers walloped No. 11 South Carolina 101-61 to improve to 13-0 at home.

Auburn, 20-5 overall and 9-3 in the SEC, ties USC for second-place in the conference, a half game behind first-place Alabama.

It’s AU’s 15th 20-win season and sixth in 10 years under Bruce Pearl. It's also AU's biggest win over a ranked opponent in program history.

Auburn shot a season-best .610 from the floor including 12 of 20 3-pointers. AU had 22 assists and just seven turnovers.

"Our assist/turnover ratio, the fact that we scored 101 but we did it with 22 assists and only seven turnovers speaks a lot," said Pearl.

USC was held to .346 shooting and turned the ball over 13 times, which AU converted into 25 points. USC missed its final 12 3-point attempts.

“They don’t turn the ball over but we blitzed them a little bit on ball screens,” said Pearl. “We did some things with our ball screens that bothered them.

“We switched a lot tonight. They ruled us down some and scored inside, but that takes away a lot of the things they like to do offensively.”