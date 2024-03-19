Four pitchers combined to strike out 13 and the Tigers scored two runs on back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the seventh inning to beat South Alabama 2-1 Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

“Every guy that walked out there did something very positive. I thought the composure was good. Everybody landed more than one pitch,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “I wish we could have absolutely busted that game open, we had the bases loaded a couple of times late.

“I thought it was important that our pitching staff helped us win a 2-1 ballgame.”

Trailing 1-0, the Tiger scored two runs without a hit in the seventh. AU loaded the bases on two walks and a throwing error. With two outs, Cooper Weiss battled back from a 2-0 count to walk and tie the game.

Ike Irish fouled off five pitches in a 10-pitch at-bat to earn another walk and bring home the winning run.

Parker Carlson (1-0) earned the win throwing two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Dylan Watts earned his first-career save allowing one hit and striking out one in the ninth.

“Great team win. The offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders but the whole pitching staff did a phenomenal job,” Carlson told the Auburn Network. “That’s a good team over there and we just tried to fill up the zone the best we could and give our guys a chance to win.”

AU starter Christian Herberholz threw three scoreless innings allowing two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Freshman Alex Petrovic gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced in the fourth before holding USA to just one more hit through the next three innings with four strikeouts.

The Tigers had just five singles but drew seven walks. Mason Maners was 2 of 4.

Auburn returns to SEC action with a three-game series against No. 1 Arkansas beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.